Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Montauk Renewables:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$27m ÷ (US$336m - US$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Montauk Renewables has an ROCE of 9.1%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 2.7% generated by the Renewable Energy industry, it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Montauk Renewables' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Montauk Renewables' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Montauk Renewables' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 34% more capital in the last four years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.1%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On Montauk Renewables' ROCE

In summary, Montauk Renewables has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And in the last year, the stock has given away 34% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Montauk Renewables and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

