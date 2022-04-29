U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.50
    -30.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,701.00
    -127.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,322.75
    -132.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.70
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.47
    +1.11 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.30
    +26.00 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.40 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0069 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.28
    -2.32 (-7.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2562
    +0.0102 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2300
    -0.6070 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,169.68
    -505.78 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.51
    -3.33 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.05
    +10.86 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Montauk Renewables Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Montauk Renewables
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MNTK
Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results before the opening of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details


Date:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time:

2:30 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number:

(833) 934-1693

International dial-in number:

(929) 517-0391

Conference ID:

1186876

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company’s website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 17, 2022, via the information below:

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 1186876

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery, and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

Company Contact:

John Ciroli
Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
investors@montaukenergy.com
(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
MNTK@GatewayIR.com
(949) 574-3860


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Big Tech is no longer winning as big, but these two stocks still seem safe

    The Big Tech earnings boom is officially over, but some of the world's most powerful and valuable companies are breaking off from the pack.

  • Alibaba, Baidu Estimates Slashed on Covid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology giants have had their earnings estimates slashed for a second straight month amid the nation’s relentless pursuit of its Covid-Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyAnaly

  • Alibaba, JD.com Jump as China Pledges Stimulus to Rescue Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rose sharply across the board in premarket trading on Friday, after Beijing’s top leadership pledged more stimulus to rescue an economy hampered by extended Covid lockdowns in major cities.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Musk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock days after reaching a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyThe Tesla chief executive officer offloaded 4.4 m

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Pick Teladoc Sinks 40% After Slashing Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., a telemedicine company that is one of Cathie Wood’s biggest investments, lost almost half its value Thursday after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Fe

  • China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s tightly managed currency depreciates dramatically against the dollar, it can be hard to stop.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyMore than six years after China’s shock 2015 devaluation ro

  • Intel (INTC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Intel Corporation's first quarter 2022 conference -- earnings conference call. In a moment, we'll have brief remarks from both of them, followed by Q&A. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such, it does include risks and uncertainties.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were up Thursday though there was no company-specific news driving the move. It could be that investors were trying to process the ever-changing news about coronavirus lockdowns in China. Nio said last week that it had begun to slowly ramp back up some of its vehicle production following the halt in Shanghai necessitated by the Chinese government's zealous reaction to a COVID-19 outbreak in that metro area.

  • AMD, Skyworks, and Micron Bounced Back Today

    These large-cap semiconductor stocks rose dramatically on good news from a fourth sector-leading peer.

  • Occidental, Devon, and 7 Other Energy Stocks That Look Particularly Cheap

    Even after incredible gains, some energy stocks still don't fully reflect the true value of oil-and-gas companies, some strategists say.

  • Intel stock declines as chip maker doubles down on outlook despite headwinds

    Intel Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker held onto its full-year outlook amid expected weakness this quarter, forecasting a surge in sales from its major businesses in the second half of the year.

  • Intel’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Drops.

    The maker of semiconductors reported higher adjusted per-share earnings than expected. Revenue also beat forecasts.

  • ARK Crushed By Concentrated Bet In Teladoc

    Shares of the telemedicine provider were cut in half on Thursday, pressuring ARKK and other ETFs.