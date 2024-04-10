Montclair resident served subpoena in CFO discrimination case against township

Montclair Township's private attorney issued a subpoena last week, seeking to depose a local activist in connection to discrimination claims filed by the town's finance officer. In response, the plaintiff's attorney has decried the move as a transparent attempt by the Township to buoy its defense by falsely implying the CFO leaked confidential documents to the public.

The subpoena seeks to compel Sarah Avery, a vocal critic of the council, to produce a slew of documents related to last year's ransomware attack, annual financial audits dating back to 2017, legal invoices and "confidential" documents, all of which the order alleges were provided to Avery by an unnamed municipal employee.

Avery, who regards herself as "a whistleblower against fraud and corruption" — although she is not a township employee and, therefore, not legally a whistleblower — criticized the council during its March 26 meeting for protecting former Township Manager Timothy Stafford, who has been accused of discriminating against multiple female employees, including CFO Padmaja Rao.

Sarah Avery

During her time at the lectern, she referenced court documents filed in Rao's lawsuit. When her allotted two minutes had passed, Mayor Sean Spiller repeatedly alerted Avery that her time was up, but she did not yield the floor.

Avery punctuated her ongoing allegations of corruption within Town Hall by asking, "How are you going to retaliate against me, Mayor?"

Six days later, the subpoena was issued and she is scheduled for deposition in the case on April 29.

"To drag a member of the public into [Rao's lawsuit] is just designed to intimidate and chill other members of the public," said Nancy Smith, who represents Rao in the discrimination claim and was retained by Avery after the subpoena was issued.

Rao lawsuit against Montclair

Rao, who's served as chief financial officer since 2015, filed suit against Stafford, and the municipality as an entity, in October 2022. In her complaint, Rao alleged a pattern of bullying and abusive behavior against female employees at the hands of Stafford, who served as Montclair's chief executive until his ouster last year.

Furthermore, Rao accuses Stafford and Spiller of shutting her out of multiple duties as CFO in retaliation for having raised concerns about the former's conduct, potentially falsified certifications signed by multiple council members that permitted them to receive government health benefits, alleged discriminatory practices at the fire department, and a supposed culture among the governing body of shielding Stafford from consequence, according to the complaint.

Last year, the Township's previous defense counsel repudiated Rao's allegations, describing her as “unethical,” and accused her of using her position to “obstruct government affairs,” according to prior reports by The Record/NorthJersey.com.

On April 3, Smith filed a motion to quash the subpoena, along with certified statements from herself and Avery, both of which accuse the Township of attempting to silence dissent and using the order to imply Rao leaked documents to Avery.

"[By] initially denying almost every [request under the Open Public Records Act] ― including my own ― they probably don’t even know what they’ve produced," Smith said of the Township. "But they should look it up before they send subpoenas to the public and back-handedly accuse my client of giving confidential information to members of the public, which we categorically deny."

Nancy Erika Smith, the attorney for Padmaja Rao in her whistleblower suit against the town of Montclair and former manager Tim Stafford, addresses the town's outside counsel, Derrick Freijomil, while Judge Stephen Petrillo looks on. Newark's Historic Courthouse, May 26, 2023.

Stefani Schwartz, who currently represents the Township in the case and issued the subpoena, did not respond to multiple requests for comment, and no formal responses to Smith's motion appear on the court's website.

In her own signed certification, Avery seconds Smith's allegations that the April 1 subpoena is an attempt to intimidate critics and "interfere with [her] life."

"What role do I play [in the lawsuit,] other than being a whistleblower on fraud and corruption?" Avery said during an interview last week, and asserted that all her documents were obtained from Superior Court, the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, and public records requests submitted to the Township Clerk's Office, which she says are logged on the municipality's online OPRA portal.

"It’s all there," she said.

A quick search through the portal, which launched in October, returns four-dozen requests submitted by Avery between December and March. Anything Avery requested before the portal was live is recorded in a spreadsheet she uses to track all her OPRA requests, with dates and brief descriptions of what she sought.

As for the supposed confidential records the subpoena asks Avery to produce, she denies possessing any such thing.

"I have legal bills. I have IT consultant bills. I have minutes about the payment of [last year's cyber-attack] ransom," Avery said. All documents given to her by a Township employee, as stated in the subpoena, would only refer to records furnished by the clerk and her staff, according to Avery.

"I met with her once," Avery said of Rao.

In that meeting, Rao invited Avery to the finance office after she inquired as to why the most recent audit had not yet been published on the municipal website, Avery said. Rao explained the release was delayed due to the June cyber-attack, according to Avery, but no documents were exchanged and the resident turned to OPRA as she searched for more information about the attack and its resulting ransom.

"She never gave me anything personally," Avery said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair NJ resident served subpoena in discrimination case with town