Monte Nido & Affiliates to Open Adolescent Residential Eating Disorder Program in St. Louis

2 min read

Clementine St. Louis Will Treat Adolescents of All Genders

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, announces the opening of their new residential eating disorder center in St. Louis, MO, in the summer of 2022. Clementine St. Louis will provide care for adolescents of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction. Expanding to its fourteenth state, this will be the company's first location in the state of Missouri.

Clementine St. Louis, located in St. Louis, MO, and opening summer 2022
Clementine St. Louis, located in St. Louis, MO, and opening summer 2022

Clementine's model of care has been designed to meet the specific developmental needs of teens.

Clementine St. Louis will provide the highest level of care outside of a hospital setting within the comfort of a home environment, integrating personalized evidence-based medical, psychiatric, clinical and nutritional care. The facility will feature 24-hour nursing and comprehensive academic and family support.

"Since the pandemic began, there has been an alarming rise in adolescent eating disorders," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We are bringing Clementine programming to St. Louis to provide more teens with the life-saving care and support they need."

The isolation, lack of structure and heightened anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic have triggered or exacerbated eating disorders for many teens. In fact, recent data show hospitalizations for eating disorders among adolescents more than doubled during COVID-19 as reported by Pediatrics. "Adolescents are particularly susceptible to eating disorders due the developmental stages they are at in their lives," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Clementine's model of care has been designed to meet the specific developmental needs of teens."

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a key factor in recovery. By expanding access to care for adolescents, those in need of early treatment will have a greater chance of recovery.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Clementine St. Louis, please go to www.clementineprograms.com or 855-900-2221.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates
Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates residential programs are Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

Media Contact:
montenido@lcwa.com
312-565-4605

Clementine Logo
Clementine Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monte-nido--affiliates-to-open-adolescent-residential-eating-disorder-program-in-st-louis-301526656.html

SOURCE Monte Nido & Affiliates

