Paschi Drops After ECB Says It Has Capital, Profit Issues

(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA dropped in Milan trading after the European Central Bank highlighted weaknesses in the Italian lender’s capital and profitability.

The ECB told the bank that its inability to issue the second tranche of a junior bond last year hurt its capital position, Monte Paschi said in a statement late Friday. The Italian bank plans to contact investors for a covered bond sale as soon as this week, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Chief Executive Officer Marco Morelli is seeking to turn around the rescued lender by cutting costs, selling non-performing loans and curbing risk. The ECB highlighted weaknesses that the bank needs to address, including profitability, which it said is “underperforming” a restructuring plan it reached with the European regulator and the Italian government.

Monte Paschi dropped as much as 9.3 percent, the most since May, and was down 8.8 percent at 1.37 euros as of 12:02 p.m. local time. The stock has lost about 69 percent of its value since it returned to trading as a state-controlled company in October 2017. The Italian government owns about 68 percent of the bank.

The 750 million euros ($860 million) of junior bonds it did manage to issue in January last year are quoted down 6 cents on the euro at about 51 cents, a record low.

“It’s unfortunately a situation seen already many times. No matter how many rescue interventions, the problems of the past keep coming back again and again,” said Jacopo Ceccatelli, chief executive officer of Marzotto SIM SpA, a Milan-based broker-dealer. “Improvements have certainly been made and if the global environment does not deteriorate too much, there could be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Bad Loans

The bank faces significant funding challenges, given the current turbulence in the Italian markets, the ECB said in its letter. Regarding non-performing loans, the ECB recommended that Monte Paschi gradually increase coverage levels over the next several years.

Monte Paschi, undermined by souring loans and derivatives deals that backfired, last requested state aid in 2017. The Italian government stepped in to take a stake of about 68 percent, injecting 5.4 billion euros in aid as part of an 8.3 billion-euro recapitalization. Shares, suspended for most of 2017, have lost 70 percent of their value since they resumed trading in October of that year.

Adding to pressure on the bank, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said the government may have a “Monte Paschi problem” in the wake of the crisis at Genoa-based lender Banca Carige SpA.

