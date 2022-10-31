U.S. markets closed

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.
·1 min read
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader-based medicines, today announced the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Nov. 7-10)

  • Jefferies 13th Annual London Healthcare Conference (Nov. 15-17)

  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference (Nov. 29-Dec. 1)

Where applicable, archived webcasts can be accessed via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor site at https://ir.monterosatx.com/.

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and MGD drug candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection, and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Michael Morabito, Solebury Trout
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


