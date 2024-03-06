Montenegro court blocks Terraform Labs founder’s extradition to US

A Montenegro appeals court has overturned a lower court’s ruling to extradite Kwon Do-hyung, the founder of Terraform Labs better known as Do Kwon, to the United States.

The decision was announced on March 5, with the court citing violations of the provisions of criminal procedure.

The South Korean national has been detained in Montenegro since last March, with both his home nation and the U.S. seeking extradition.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s civil trial against Kwon is set to begin in New York on March 25.

The judge has stated that the trial will proceed with or without Kwon’s attendance.

The legal battle over Kwon’s extradition has involved multiple countries and has been marked by confusion regarding the order in which extradition requests were received.

The latest court statement did not indicate when a final decision on extradition might be expected.