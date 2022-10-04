U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Monterey County Emergency Communications Selects DATAMARK to provide Geospatial Data Management System

·4 min read

California county to utilize DATAMARK VEP to perform GIS Validation

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, has been selected by Monterey County Emergency Communications to provide validation software to support the Regional Geospatial Data Quality Control process.  As part of this contract, Monterey County will use DATAMARK's flexible and scalable validation tool, VEP (Validate-Edit-Provision), to perform regular quality control of GIS data used to support the county's dispatch system.

DATAMARK (PRNewsfoto/DATAMARK)
DATAMARK (PRNewsfoto/DATAMARK)

"The team at Monterey County is leading the state in not only advocating for the entire 9-1-1 industry but also in Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) best practices," said Robert Murphy, Associate Vice President of Business Development at DATAMARK. "We are already building on our partnership with Monterey County to deploy improved GIS data workflows that will set the standard for maintaining high-quality GIS for public safety."

Monterey County's Emergency Communications center serves a population of more than 400,000 people and is committed to serving as the vital link between members of the public and local public safety agencies.

"Our team sought a customizable solution that was robust, easy to use and built to handle the needs of NG9-1-1," said Lee Ann Magoski, Director of Emergency Communications for Monterey County. "We chose DATAMARK for its state-of-the-art software as a service (SaaS) solution and the team's personalized service above and beyond what other vendors offer. DATAMARK's team of highly skilled GIS and 9-1-1 experts offer the support we have been looking for in a vendor partner as we address the complex challenges of GIS data management for NG9-1-1."

DATAMARK's proven data remediation process leverages its cloud native VEP to ensure data meets National Emergency Number Association (NENA) standards. GIS data is used to support mission critical public safety systems to include NG9-1-1, call-handling-systems, computer-aided dispatch and automatic vehicle location systems. DATAMARK's VEP solution provides users with the ability to run validations as often as they need and supports complex implementation models.

About DATAMARK
As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:  Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monterey-county-emergency-communications-selects-datamark-to-provide-geospatial-data-management-system-301640679.html

SOURCE DATAMARK

