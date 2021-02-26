Monteverde & Associates PC Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement On Behalf Of Holders Of Jaguar Animal Health Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Monteverde & Associates PC in regard to a proposed class action settlement.

SUMMARY NOTICE



TO: ALL RECORD HOLDERS AND ALL BENEFICIAL HOLDERS OF JAGUAR ANIMAL HEALTH, INC. ("JAGUAR") COMMON STOCK WHO PURCHASED, SOLD OR HELD SUCH STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM AND INCLUDING JUNE 30, 2017, THE RECORD DATE FOR VOTING ON THE MERGER OF JAGUAR AND NAPO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("NAPO"), WHEREBY JAGUAR SHAREHOLDERS AND OPTION/WARRANT HOLDERS WOULD HOLD APPROXIMATELY 25% OF THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING STOCK OF THE COMBINED COMPANY (THE "MERGER"), THROUGH AND INCLUDING JULY 31, 2017, THE DATE THE MERGER CLOSED, INCLUDING ANY AND ALL OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PREDECESSORS, SUCCESSORS, TRUSTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, ESTATES, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES, HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND TRANSFEREES.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that a hearing will be held on May 27, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., before the Honorable Richard Seeborg. Settlement Class Members should check the Settlement Class website in advance of the Final Approval Hearing to determine whether that hearing will occur in person at the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102 or via a remote link. The hearing will be held for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the Litigation for $2.6 million should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether a Final Judgment and Order of Dismissal with Prejudice should be entered by the Court dismissing the Litigation with prejudice and releasing the Released Claims against Defendants and Defendants' Released Persons; (3) whether final certification of the Settlement Class should be granted; (4) whether the Plan of Allocation for the Net Settlement Fund is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; and (5) whether the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys' fees and expenses, and any award to Lead Plaintiff pursuant to 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(4) should be approved.

IF YOU PURCHASED, SOLD OR HELD JAGUAR COMMON STOCK DURING THE PERIOD FROM AND INCLUDING JUNE 30, 2017, THROUGH AND INCLUDING JULY 31, 2017 (THE "SETTLEMENT CLASS PERIOD"), YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION, INCLUDING THE RELEASE AND EXTINGUISHMENT OF CLAIMS YOU MAY POSSESS RELATING TO YOUR PURCHASE OR ACQUISITION OF JAGUAR COMMON STOCK DURING THE SETTLEMENT CLASS PERIOD. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain copies by writing to Jaguar Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, 1-866-742-4955, or on the Internet at www.rg2claims.com/jaguar.html. If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release by mail (postmarked no later than June 25, 2021), or online at www.rg2claims.com/jaguar.html no later than June 25, 2021, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you purchased or acquired Jaguar common stock during the Settlement Class Period and you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than May 6, 2021, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above. All Members of the Settlement Class who do not timely and validly request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Litigation pursuant to the Stipulation of Settlement.

Any objection to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel's request for the payment of attorneys' fees and expenses, and any award to Lead Plaintiff must be received by each of the following recipients via hard copy and email no later than May 6, 2021:

CLERK OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

450 Golden Gate Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94102

Lead Counsel:

Monteverde & Associates PC

Juan E. Monteverde

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4405

New York, New York 10118

Email: jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Counsel for Defendants:

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

M. Duncan Grant

Christopher B. Chuff

1313 Market Street, Suite 5100

Wilmington, Delaware 19899

Tel: (302) 777-6544

(302) 777-6547

Email: duncan.grant@troutman.com

chris.chuff@troutman.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed above.

Dated: February 25, 2021 BY ORDER OF THE COURT



UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT



NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monteverde--associates-pc-announces-proposed-class-action-settlement-on-behalf-of-holders-of-jaguar-animal-health-common-stock-301236218.html

