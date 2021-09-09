U.S. markets closed

Monteverde & Associates PC Filed a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Shareholders of Orbcomm, INC. in the Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, George Faulkes v. ORBCOMM, Inc. et al, Docket No. 1:21-cv-04838, on behalf of public common shareholders of ORBCOMM, Inc., ("ORBCOMM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ORBC) who held ORBCOMM securities as of the record date May 25, 2021 (the "Class Period"), and have been harmed by ORBCOMM's and its board of directors' alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") regarding the acquisition of ORBCOMM by GI Partners (the "Merger").

Under the terms of the Merger, each share of ORBCOMM common stock will be canceled and converted into the right to receive $11.50 in cash (the "Merger Consideration"). The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration harms ORBCOMM shareholders by providing less than the inherent value of the Company and that the Proxy Statement filed by the Company to solicit shareholder approval of the Merger misleads shareholders about the Company's financials and the Merger in violation of the Exchange Act. The special meeting of ORBCOMM stockholders to vote on the Merger was held on July 8, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 8, 2021. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/orbcomm-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

A picture containing drawing, tableDescription automatically generated
A picture containing drawing, tableDescription automatically generated

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in the above listed company and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

CONTACT:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE: Monteverde & Associates PC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663471/Monteverde-Associates-PC-Filed-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-Orbcomm-INC-in-the-Southern-District-of-New-York

