Monteverde & Associates PC Files Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Shareholders of Contango Oil & Gas Company in the Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Case No. 1:21-cv-07327, on behalf of public common shareholders of Contango Oil & Gas Company ("Contango" or the "Company") (NYSE:MCF) who held Contango securities and are harmed by Contango and its board of directors' (the "Board"), alleging violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the proposed merger of Contango with Independence Energy LLC ("Independence"), IE OpCo LLC ("OpCo"), IE PubCo Inc. ("New PubCo"), IE L Merger Sub LLC ("L Merger Sub"), and IE C Merger Sub Inc. ("C Merger Sub," and with Parent, OpCo, New PubCo, and L Merger Sub, "Independence Energy") (the "Proposed Transaction").

Under the terms of the Proposed Transaction, each share of Contango common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.2000 of a share of the new publicly-traded holding company, New PubCo. The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration is inadequate and that the Registration Statement on Form S-4 provided shareholders with materially incomplete and misleading information with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act.

Mr. Juan Monteverde is available to personally discuss this case with you and if you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 30, 2021. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/contango-oil-gas-co. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in the Company and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

