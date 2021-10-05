U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.51
    +61.05 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,454.15
    +451.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,469.56
    +214.07 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.48
    +26.01 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    +1.81 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.10
    -11.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1613
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.0550 (+3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4090
    +0.4910 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,972.70
    +2,504.34 (+5.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.01
    +17.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.31
    +71.30 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Montezuma expands line of Triangle® Toolboxes with handheld Shopbox for on-the-go use

·2 min read

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new handheld Shopbox from Montezuma helps everyone from professional contractors to DIYers keep their tools and supplies organized, handy and secure when on the go. With Montezuma's exclusive Triangle® Toolbox design, the 15-by-10.5-inch Shopbox keeps contents in place on rough terrain, in busy garages and even when turned upside down, making it an ideal solution for transporting needed tools from project to project.

Montezuma Shopbox
Montezuma Shopbox

"Built on Montezuma's 30-year history of designing intuitive and rugged organization solutions, the new handheld Shopbox allows customers to organize and transport their most-used tools with ease," said Maegan Sadocha, marketing manager for Montezuma. "This new, smaller-profile Shopbox can complement existing Montezuma storage solutions or serve as the first step in a customer's tool and garage organization journey."

The handheld Shopbox has steel tines for organizing sockets and wrenches, two bin spaces, a tool platform for screwdrivers and pliers, and a large storage area for bulkier items. The carry handle with riveted cleats makes it easy to transport the Shopbox, and dual steel draw bolts with lockable padlock eyes secure the lid. The multitier, waterfall design allows customers to see all their tools at a glance. It is the third product in Montezuma's Shopbox line, which also includes 18-by-12-inch and 36-by-17-inch Shopboxes for more expansive storage needs. Both of these Shopboxes include drawers with ball-bearing slides. And the 36-by-17-inch version has a built-in power bay. All three Shopboxes are steel, offering long-lasting performance and reliability.

"With this new Shopbox, we now have a comprehensive line of solutions for any indoor tool organization need," Sadocha said. "With different sizes to meet different needs – and built with the innovative Triangle® Toolbox design – these are functional and durable products that help any working person complete their projects more efficiently."

Montezuma's Shopboxes are built for indoor use while Montezuma's legacy Triangle® Toolboxes are built for both indoor and outdoor workspaces. Click here for full details and specifications for the 15-by-10.5-inch handheld Shopbox.

About Montezuma
For the past 30 years, Montezuma has created intuitive solutions for garage storage and organization. With durable construction and innovative designs, like the exclusive Triangle® Toolbox, Montezuma products keep supplies secure, organized and easily accessible. Montezuma is a wholly owned brand of Quality Craft. For more information, visit montezumastorage.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montezuma-expands-line-of-triangle-toolboxes-with-handheld-shopbox-for-on-the-go-use-301393151.html

SOURCE Quality Craft

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro using Texas Instruments products, report shows

    It’s a higher-end device for the new lineup that Apple unveiled last month during its closely watched annual event marking the latest in its handheld devices. TI is getting more traction from personal electronics even as it gets much of its sales from industrials and automotive. The semiconductor company has benefitted as a global shortage has bolstered demand.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • This Unstoppable Fintech Stock Is Getting Even Better. Can It Make You a Millionaire?

    This booming company just upgraded its app to add services and become a one-stop financial shop for its users.

  • Waltham's Rocket Software names new CEO after 30 years

    Rocket Software, a Waltham enterprise software company with 200 employees in Massachusetts, plans to switch chief executive after more than 30 years in business.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • How and when to upgrade to Windows 11

    It might be months before you can install the OS through Windows Update, though.

  • Windows 11 Releases This Week – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 is arriving on October 5th. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 will be available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. While many users will gain instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • Windows 11 review: Microsoft’s most pleasant OS—until it isn't

    Windows 11 is a solid step forward aesthetically from Windows 10, though some of the changes may annoy long-time Windows users.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Why did Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down?

    Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a major outage. Such problems – especially after they have been ongoing for hours – likely indicates there is a major problem with the technology underpinning Facebook’s services. In 2019, when it suffered from its biggest ever outage, it was more than 24 hours from the beginnings of the problem until Facebook said it was resolved.

  • WhatsApp rival Signal gets ‘millions’ of new users in the wake of Facebook’s dramatic six-hour outage

    ‘Signal is WhatsUp’, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey quipped

  • After a Hot Early-2021 IPO, Is Qualtrics Stock a Buy Right Now?

    After a hot start early in the year, shares of Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM) are currently sitting on a 4% decline since making their publicly traded debut in January 2021, compared to a 14% gain for the S&P 500 over that same span of time. Such underperformance isn't out of the ordinary for IPO stocks, but it is hiding a noteworthy growth story at Qualtrics. The digital experience management software firm is riding a wave of activity as organizations scramble to get their operations upgraded for the cloud era.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 4th, 2021

    Following a broadly bullish end to the week for crypto majors on Sunday, a Bitcoin move through to $50,000 would signal a breakout…

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish week, steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would be key to supporting another bullish week ahead.

  • Get ready for Microsoft's Windows 11 media blitz

    Windows 11 officially goes on sale Tuesday, but expect the media blitz to begin later today.Why it matters: Microsoft's operating system launches aren't what they were back in the days when people lined up outside of retail stores at midnight. But this is still the most significant update in years and comes as the PC industry is getting a pandemic-fueled resurgence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Microsoft will

  • Amazon just slashed the price of Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro. You can now save up to $70 on them.

    If you’re in the market for some new earbuds, Amazon just slashed the price of the popular Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro. Apple normally sells its AirPods with a case for between $159-$199, and for its AirPods Pro, which have a noise-cancelling feature, you’ll pay $249.

  • Millions Flock to Signal and Telegram After Facebook Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Signal and Telegram, two private messenger apps, saw downloads and user sign-ups soar during the extended downtime of Facebook Inc.’s network of apps and services.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryMillions o

  • Apple’s latest update gives users an easy way to report scams in the App Store

    Eric Friedman, head of Apple’s Fraud Engineering Algorithms and Risk unit, once said that Apple was ill-equipped to ‘deflect sophisticated attackers’

  • Today is the day to buy an Apple iPad — they’re on sale on Amazon for up to 10% off

    This basically never happens.