Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

~TIMIA's scalable fintech platform grew 42% year-over-year by providing non-dilutive growth capital financing for technology companies scaling SaaS products~

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report TIMIA Capital ("TIMIA"), a Montfort business unit, originated a total $35.8 million in loans across 23 new and follow-on investment facilities for growing technology companies in 2022.

"2022 was another banner year for TIMIA distributing $35.8 million of private credit loans to high quality SaaS companies across North America," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of Montfort. "This represents 42% year-over-year origination growth as we continue to see strength in the technology financing sector and will continue to focus on growing this part of our portfolio. We have great credit in our portfolio and we will look to add more entrepreneurs seeking non-dilutive alternative financing solutions in the SaaS sector in 2023."

TIMIA, one of four speciality private credit businesses operated by Montfort, is focused on non-dilutive technology lending. TIMIA invites growth technology companies seeking innovative and non-dilutive financing to register through the TIMIA fintech platform at timiacapital.com.

About TIMIA Capital

Founded in 2015, TIMIA Capital offers flexible debt solutions to capital efficient B2B SaaS companies generating $2 to $20 million in annual recurring revenue. Our non-dilutive financing solutions complement or replace an equity round and provide access to a large amount of capital to help companies accelerate growth while retaining ownership and control of their business. For more information visit timiacapital.com

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified group of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee-related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com

Story continues

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company and the Company's future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/20/c6745.html