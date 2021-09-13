Montgomery Chiropractic Office Hosting Online Seminar for Attorneys and Paralegals

MONTGOMERY, Ill., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane and Kendall Spine Management in Montgomery, IL is hosting a live online seminar for attorneys and paralegals about herniated disc injuries. It will take place on September 14 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The chiropractic office wants to educate legal figures about the deceptive rhetoric on herniated discs so they can win auto and work injury legal cases.



The seminar is free and contains updated chiropractic information on herniated discs and injuries. It gives attorneys and paralegals three Illinois CLE credits, or continuing legal education credits. Chiropractor Dr. David D. Leger and his team at Kane and Kendall Spine Management want to give legal figures a medical perspective so they can create stronger cases.

“There are many misconceptions about spinal disc injuries,” Dr. Leger says. “We want to educate people so they can win their cases and help clients receive the chiropractic care they need.”

During the seminar, the chiropractic team will focus on several different aspects of diffusing deceptive rhetoric about herniated discs. The first topic is asymptotic herniated discs, which Dr. Leger says can be misleading, especially when undetected. The team will also discuss how arthritis equates to all conditions being pre-existing, making for a stronger case. Other focal points include low-speed crashes and serious injuries, sprains and strains as transient injuries, and improper IME and DME reports.

Kane and Kendall Spine Management’s team is proud of this seminar and what is had done for the community. They hope that the seminar continues to receive the positive feedback that it has in the past.

“Highly researched and imperative to any new or experienced attorney,” says seminar attendee, admitted to the bar for 52 years.

With Dr. Leger and his team’s extensive knowledge of herniated discs and other auto and work injuries, the seminar will provide legal figures with a better understanding of these injuries. The goal is to help attorneys and paralegals create strong cases and win more auto and work injury cases.

Story continues

Dr. Leger has been a chiropractor since 1985 and has post-graduate education on age-dating of herniated discs. He says he hopes to share this knowledge so it can benefit not only attorneys, but clients too.

Anyone interested can visit Registration (gotowebinar.com) to register. The team at Kane and Kendall Spine Management encourages participants to reach out with any questions. For more seminar information, contact Stephany, Amy or Sophie at (630) 906-1700.

Kane and Kendall Spine Management in Montgomery, IL provides chiropractic care to assist patients recovering from injuries and chronic pain conditions. Their services include chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, massage therapy, and more. The wide range of conditions Dr. Leger treats allows him to provide personalized care for each patient.

Kane and Kendall Spine Management

Montgomery, IL

(630) 906-1700



