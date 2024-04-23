Montgomery will use federal funds to launch small business support programs

Montgomery County and the city are partnering to use American Rescue Plan dollars to support small businesses.

“In today’s environment, we need our small businesses," Mayor Steven Reed said.

A portion of the funding will go to create the Small Business One Stop Shop and also the Access to Capital loan program.

The Small Business One Stop Shop will offer training to help people start, manage and expand their small businesses.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed speaks as Montgomery announces Access Montgomery, with help and tools created to support small businesses, during a press conference at The Lab in downtown Montgomery, Ala., on Monday April 22, 2024.

Gaitway Solutions will manage the Small Business One Stop Shop.

HOPE Credit Union will manage the Access to Capital loan program, a $2.5 million low-interest, revolving small business loan fund.

Small businesses will be able to apply for loans of up to $250,000.

“We are ready to now put into place a robust system to support our small businesses as never before," said Anna Buckalew, the president and CEO of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

Anna Buckalew, the president and CEO of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks as Montgomery announces Access Montgomery, with help and tools created to support small businesses, during a press conference at The Lab in downtown Montgomery, Ala., on Monday April 22, 2024.

More: Olympic Trials' Economic Impact Olympic trials at Montgomery Whitewater generate $1.5M economic impact

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery will use federal funds to back small businesses