Montgomery Group to Launch new event for the international development community at a critically important time

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montgomery Group, well known as one of the world's oldest international exhibition organisers, are launching a new, very important and strategic event for the international development community. Development2030 will be launched at Brussels Expo on 17-18 November, alongside the 10th anniversary of AidEx which focuses on humanitarian aid and disaster relief. Development2030 will address many of the most pressing questions during what is now considered to be the most challenging of times since the second world war.

With concerns about how the world will achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, (UNSDGs) in time for the 2030 deadline, the name of the event speaks for itself. How has the reduction in funding for international aid and development projects affected our chances of achieving these goals? Has the pandemic derailed our momentum in addressing the climate crisis?

With the private sector playing a crucial role in achieving these goals and helping to mitigate the effects of climate change, Development2030 will include a conference addressing many relevant questions, keynote speakers and panellists from all sectors, including the UN, governments and NGOs as well as the private sector, philanthropic foundations and academia. The exhibition showcases leadership initiatives and innovation that support the UN SDGs. Major players from the corporate sector as well as NGOs and other actors in this space will be invited to come together and network for the first time since the pandemic, to develop new partnerships and initiatives in line with UNSDG number 17; how will the global community work together to achieve the other 16 goals.

This agenda aligns perfectly with its newly appointed Headline Sponsor, Amazon. Amazon's disaster relief and response efforts utilizes Amazon's operational excellence, innovative technologies, and global logistics network to provide fast and effective support to worldwide operations fighting large-scale natural disasters. Since 2017, Amazon has donated more than 15 million relief items to support people impacted by over 70 natural disasters around the world. Amazon is committed to building a sustainable business for its customers and the planet. In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge—a commitment to be net-zero carbon across its business by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Development2030 has also engaged a new, UK-Based, sport and community initiative called Football Fiesta, which is a unique new leisure concept offering an indoor Football Fan Park experience in permanent sites on High Streets and in Shopping Malls. Football Fiesta are using this positioning and exposure to create their 'Centre of the Community' ethos, making football available to all ages, abilities, sexes and races. You can learn more about this community project here: https://www.football-fiesta.co.uk.

Development2030 will include two new awards focussing on sustainability initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. The Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the Year Award will recognise international private businesses who are successfully delivering initiatives contributing to societal goals of a philanthropic or charitable nature with ethically oriented practices. The Sustainable Initiative of the Year Award seeks to reward the best example of a green strategy – how working in an environmentally focussed context does not have to sacrifice economic productivity and growth. In sync with its sister event, AidEx, Development2030 will also organise a series of high-level webinars to build momentum in global discussion about the questions addressed in the event.

The timing of AidEx and Development2030 is even more significant as COP26 is taking place only one week earlier in Glasgow. The UK, in partnership with Italy, will play host to the world's most important climate change event seeking to accelerate activities required in to maintain global warming at 1.5 degrees, now widely accepted as the level at which major environmental catastrophe can be avoided.

Development2030 was launched with the support of its supporting partners from its sister concern, AidEx, Development Aid (https://www.developmentaid.org/#!/home) and Qatar Charity. (https://www.qcharity.org/en/). Both organisations have been supporting AidEx, global international development efforts, as well as the UNSDGs for many years.

Development2030 requests all relevant actors to come together in Brussels and contribute to a common purpose that benefits us all.

For more information on this exciting and critically timed event, please visit: www.development2030.com

