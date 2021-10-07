U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.50
    +24.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,426.00
    +135.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,900.25
    +141.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,218.30
    +6.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.27
    -2.16 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    -0.56 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3680
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,581.72
    +3,855.92 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,323.45
    +60.35 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.93
    +47.06 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Montgomery Group to Launch new event for the international development community at a critically important time

·4 min read

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montgomery Group, well known as one of the world's oldest international exhibition organisers, are launching a new, very important and strategic event for the international development community. Development2030 will be launched at Brussels Expo on 17-18 November, alongside the 10th anniversary of AidEx which focuses on humanitarian aid and disaster relief. Development2030 will address many of the most pressing questions during what is now considered to be the most challenging of times since the second world war.

With concerns about how the world will achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, (UNSDGs) in time for the 2030 deadline, the name of the event speaks for itself. How has the reduction in funding for international aid and development projects affected our chances of achieving these goals? Has the pandemic derailed our momentum in addressing the climate crisis?

With the private sector playing a crucial role in achieving these goals and helping to mitigate the effects of climate change, Development2030 will include a conference addressing many relevant questions, keynote speakers and panellists from all sectors, including the UN, governments and NGOs as well as the private sector, philanthropic foundations and academia. The exhibition showcases leadership initiatives and innovation that support the UN SDGs. Major players from the corporate sector as well as NGOs and other actors in this space will be invited to come together and network for the first time since the pandemic, to develop new partnerships and initiatives in line with UNSDG number 17; how will the global community work together to achieve the other 16 goals.

This agenda aligns perfectly with its newly appointed Headline Sponsor, Amazon. Amazon's disaster relief and response efforts utilizes Amazon's operational excellence, innovative technologies, and global logistics network to provide fast and effective support to worldwide operations fighting large-scale natural disasters. Since 2017, Amazon has donated more than 15 million relief items to support people impacted by over 70 natural disasters around the world. Amazon is committed to building a sustainable business for its customers and the planet. In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge—a commitment to be net-zero carbon across its business by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Development2030 has also engaged a new, UK-Based, sport and community initiative called Football Fiesta, which is a unique new leisure concept offering an indoor Football Fan Park experience in permanent sites on High Streets and in Shopping Malls. Football Fiesta are using this positioning and exposure to create their 'Centre of the Community' ethos, making football available to all ages, abilities, sexes and races. You can learn more about this community project here: https://www.football-fiesta.co.uk.

Development2030 will include two new awards focussing on sustainability initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. The Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the Year Award will recognise international private businesses who are successfully delivering initiatives contributing to societal goals of a philanthropic or charitable nature with ethically oriented practices. The Sustainable Initiative of the Year Award seeks to reward the best example of a green strategy – how working in an environmentally focussed context does not have to sacrifice economic productivity and growth. In sync with its sister event, AidEx, Development2030 will also organise a series of high-level webinars to build momentum in global discussion about the questions addressed in the event.

The timing of AidEx and Development2030 is even more significant as COP26 is taking place only one week earlier in Glasgow. The UK, in partnership with Italy, will play host to the world's most important climate change event seeking to accelerate activities required in to maintain global warming at 1.5 degrees, now widely accepted as the level at which major environmental catastrophe can be avoided.

Development2030 was launched with the support of its supporting partners from its sister concern, AidEx, Development Aid (https://www.developmentaid.org/#!/home) and Qatar Charity. (https://www.qcharity.org/en/). Both organisations have been supporting AidEx, global international development efforts, as well as the UNSDGs for many years.

Development2030 requests all relevant actors to come together in Brussels and contribute to a common purpose that benefits us all.

For more information on this exciting and critically timed event, please visit: www.development2030.com

For speaking, marketing and partnership opportunities contact:

Holly Boatright
holly.boatright@montgomerygroup.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 886 3020

For exhibiting and sponsorship contact:

Iska Meyer-Wendecker
iska.meyer-wendecker@montgomerygroup.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 3037

For press, blog and PR related enquiries contact:

Romel Ahmed
romel.ahmed@montgomerygroup.com
Tel: +44 (0)7949080449

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montgomery-group-to-launch-new-event-for-the-international-development-community-at-a-critically-important-time-301394926.html

SOURCE Montgomery Group

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

    With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host a county fair. Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for - and got - a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe. Coming on the heels of officials allowing the company to break ground on its new site before final approval had even been granted, environmental groups say this is just the latest example of Tesla being given too much leeway to act disruptively in Germany - a pattern they worry will continue.

  • Rocket Lab Shares Surge on NASA Solar Sail Launch Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. surged as much as 25% in late trading Wednesday after the company said it won a contract to launch a NASA technology demonstration next year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reim

  • Dam disasters were wake up call for Brazil's Vale, CEO says

    After two deadly dam disasters that made Vale SA a pariah of the global green movement, Brazil's largest mining company is striving to put the environment and climate at the heart of its business, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told Reuters. Bartolomeo, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, said the disasters - which killed nearly 300 people and caused huge environmental damage in Brazil - were a wake up call that forced the company to think differently. Beyond improving safety, it helped Vale reconsider its wider role too, according to Bartolomeo.

  • Plug Power Dives Deeper Into Hydrogen Technology Production

    Hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power and South Korea's SK E&S are going to make equipment for the coming hydrogen economy in Asia

  • Amplify Took Three Hours to Halt California Pipeline Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- Driller Amplify Energy Corp. took more than three hours to halt California’s worst oil spill in almost three decades, according to a government report. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFollowing a low-pressure alarm around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 from its San Pedro Bay Pipeli

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet the visionaries turning Cardano green

    The Cardano Conference delivered a lot of insight into IOHK and Charles Hoskinson’s plans for the future, but it also showcased that Cardano is a blockchain for social good with the launch of the #CardanoForest project.

  • SunPower Deal Shows Why There’s No Amazon.com of Solar Energy

    SunPower is narrowing its focus to selling and leasing solar power systems to the residential market.

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • Think tank calls for £11.7bn funding to insulate 19 million cold homes in Britain

    The New Economics Foundation said millions of homes are draughty, cold and rely on fossil fuels to heat them.

  • Rocket Lab stock surges after NASA deal to launch solar sail announced

    Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares soared higher in after-hours trading Wednesday, following an announcement that the company has been chosen to fly an experimental solar sail into space.

  • Largest underwater eruption on record spawned a new volcano

    The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.

  • GM, General Electric agree to develop rare earth materials used in EV manufacturing

    In yet another sign that automakers are determined to get ahead of the supply chain curve, General Motors said Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Electric for the supply of rare earth materials, the kind used to manufacture electric vehicles and clean energy equipment. The nonbinding agreement is with GE’s clean energy arm, GE Renewable Energy.

  • Moon Township company partners with Enel X to make second joint microgrid in Puerto Rico

    Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), with its electrical sector headquartered in Moon Township, is partnering with Enel X to built a second microgrid system in Puerto Rico. The new microgrid will generate and store power via the sun and will be located at the Eaton Las Piedras manufacturing facility, where the company produces residential circuit breakers. "The increasing frequency and impact of climate emergencies underscore the need for far more sustainable and resilient power," Brian Brickhouse, president of Eaton's electrical sector, Americas region, said.

  • Chemical Giant Dow Urges U.S. to Follow Canada’s Lead on Carbon Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. urged the U.S. to follow Canada in offering industrial companies larger incentives to reduce carbon emissions after announcing plans to build the world’s first net-zero ethylene cracker in Alberta. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Reshape

  • Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives: Engaging Employees and Suppliers

    In September 2020, Biogen launched a a 20-year, $250m commitment to eliminate fossil fuel emissions from its operations by 2040 and advance action on the deeply interconnected challenges of climate...

  • Carbon offsetting is 'pure greenwash': Greenpeace

    The model allows polluting companies to offset their emissions by buying credits from projects that reduce or avoid the release of climate-warming CO2 elsewhere, such as mass tree plantings or solar power farms, which could be worth $50 billion by 2030 according to a task force created to scale up the market.Environmental advocates such as Greenpeace say this is allowing big emitters like oil majors to put off cutting their own emissions and avoid divesting from hydrocarbons, a primary source of greenhouse gases that cause global warming."There's no time for offsets. We are in a climate emergency and we need phasing out of fossil fuels," Greenpeace's Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said at the Reuters Impact conference.She said one issue with planting trees as offsets was that it takes 20 years for trees to grow and offset emissions happening right now. In the interim wildfires could destroy the chance of reductions."These offsetting schemes ... are pure 'greenwash' so that the companies, oil companies, can continue to do what they've been doing and make a profit," she said.

  • Canfor Announces New Sustainability Goals and Investment in New Arbios Biotech Low Carbon Biofuel Plant in B.C.

    Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announces our bold ambition to become a leader in sustainability, a vision that includes commitments to sustainable forestry, a stronger focus on safety, health, wellness, inclusion and diversity amongst our employees, and strengthening partnerships with Indigenous communities. Canfor is also announcing its positive final investment decision in support of the construction of the first phase of Arbios Biotech's (Arbios) innovative biomass to low carbon biofuel plant

  • Climate change is a huge threat, so why isn't everyone talking about it?

    Climatologist Katharine Hayhoe said more than half of U.S. adults are concerned about climate change, but only about a third of us ever talk about it.

  • ‘$11 million per minute’: Oil and gas sector gets a lift from subsidies and shirking health costs, says report

    Subsidies that cut fuel prices accounted for 8% of the total, while tax breaks made up another 6%. But the bulk of the benefit to the producers comes with their ability to pass off the costs of pollution- and heat-related illness and deaths.

  • Overnight storms in California created impressive lightning videos

    Bernie Rayno covers the rain and thunderstorms overnight in California and Arizona, which produced impressive lightning strike videos.