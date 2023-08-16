Montgomery mayor proposes bigger city budget, raises for employees

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed proposed a new city budget Tuesday that would represent a $21.6 million increase from the previous year.

The budget is for fiscal year 2024 beginning in October. It sits at $311,308,522.

It would include a raise of at least 3% for all employees as well as merit raises. The budget will also up fringe benefits, such as such as FICA/Medicare, retirement and health insurance expenditures.

Reed's administration decided to include the raises after a pay study in April.

The departmental operating budgets is 9.1% more than the 2023 budget. The grants department, which the Reed administration established, has helped offset costs by millions through securing grants, he said.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed speaks June 6 during the grand opening of the Premier Tech plant in Montgomery.

The Montgomery City Council will have a public hearing about the budget Sept. 5 and will vote on it Sept. 19.

“This administration is moving ahead and building a better Montgomery, a new Montgomery, for all residents where everyone has a chance to live, learn and earn,” Reed said. “My plan is to stay the course and move forward until that plan becomes a reality.”

Reed said the city does not have any short-term debt. The city's long-term debt sits at $22 million, down from previous years.

"We are proud to present another balanced, responsible budget that will enhance services, optimize operations, support the needs of our residents and businesses and ensure we take care of those who take care of our community," Reed said. "Our revenue streams remain strong, and the city continues to benefit from lowered total debt, elimination of all short-term debt and growing reserve savings."

More: Last year's coverage Montgomery city council adopts $270M budget with raises for workers, new positions

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery mayor proposes bigger city budget, raises for employees