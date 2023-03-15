U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    -76.75 (-1.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,538.00
    -623.00 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,015.50
    -191.50 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.90
    -58.60 (-3.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.15
    -2.18 (-3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    +21.80 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.38 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0186 (-1.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    -0.1790 (-4.92%)
     

  • Vix

    27.89
    +1.37 (+5.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4470
    -1.7880 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,137.88
    -1,242.54 (-4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.32
    +10.30 (+1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.53
    -236.58 (-3.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Feb. 28, 2023, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2022. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com .

###

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-301772921.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

Recommended Stories