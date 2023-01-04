U.S. markets closed

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of December 31, 2022

DBV Technologies S.A.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of December 31, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market: NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

12/31/2022

94,137,145



Total gross of voting rights: 94,137,145



Total net* of voting rights: 93,966,891

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment


