Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2022

DBV Technologies S.A.
  • DBVT
  • DBVTF

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market: NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

01/31/2022

55,095,762



Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,762



Total net* of voting rights: 54,925,155


* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights


Attachment


