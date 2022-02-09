In this article:

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market: NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 01/31/2022 55,095,762



Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,762







Total net* of voting rights: 54,925,155









* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights







