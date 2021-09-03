U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.66
    -4.29 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,352.86
    -90.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,353.51
    +22.33 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.42
    -16.59 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    -0.52 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.10
    +20.60 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.79
    +0.87 (+3.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0300 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6140
    -0.3360 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,524.50
    +799.62 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.19
    +31.46 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – August 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erytech Pharma S.A.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – August 31, 2021.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date

Total of shares composing the share capital

Total of brut (1) voting rights



Total of net (2) voting rights

December 31, 2020

20 057 562

21 592 598

21 590 098

January 31, 2021

20 395 482

21 930 518

21 928 018

February 28, 2021

21 139 668

22 668 705

22 666 205

March 31, 2021

21 619 894

23 149 446

23 146 946

April 30, 2021

21 646 489

23 176 061

23 173 561

May 31, 2021

26 048 225

27 569 797

27 567 297

June 30, 2021

26 412 389

27 934 088

27 931 588

July 30, 2021

27 320 457

28 844 656

28 842 156

August 31, 2021

27 729 047

29 250 818

29 248 318

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy?

    CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock price pulled back slightly from its all-time high following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 31. Its subscription revenue rose 71% and accounted for 94% of its top line. CrowdStrike's non-GAAP net income jumped 228% to $25.9 million, or $0.11 per share, which exceeded expectations by two cents.

  • 4 Infrastructure Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

    Last month, the U.S. Senate approved a $1-trillion infrastructure bill that aims to rebuild roads and bridges in the United States, fund environment-friendly initiatives, and revamp utilities, including high-speed Internet and power infrastructure. Using the TipRanks stock Screener, let's look at some infrastructure stocks across the above areas that could stand to benefit. I am neutral about all the stocks mentioned in this article. Deere & Company (DE) Deere is an agricultural, construction, a

  • How the ‘Delta effect’ influenced the jobs report

    Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith to discuss the August jobs report, the Delta variant, the Fed, and the bond market.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Online retail had a surprisingly difficult month in August as consumers got out of the house and went shopping in local stores instead. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), for example, enjoyed revenue growth of 27% in the period compared to a year ago, but that was down from about 44% in the first quarter, and it forecast third-quarter growth would be around 13% at the midpoint of management's guidance range. If mighty Amazon is seeing its growth slow, what hope do other internet retailers have?

  • Broadcom CEO Is Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.