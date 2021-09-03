Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – August 31, 2021.

Motley Fool

Online retail had a surprisingly difficult month in August as consumers got out of the house and went shopping in local stores instead. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), for example, enjoyed revenue growth of 27% in the period compared to a year ago, but that was down from about 44% in the first quarter, and it forecast third-quarter growth would be around 13% at the midpoint of management's guidance range. If mighty Amazon is seeing its growth slow, what hope do other internet retailers have?