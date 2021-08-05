U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Erytech Pharma S.A.
·1 min read
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – July 30, 2021.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date

Total of shares composing the share capital

Total of brut (1) voting rights



Total of net (2) voting rights

December 31, 2020

20 057 562

21 592 598

21 590 098

January 31, 2021

20 395 482

21 930 518

21 928 018

February 28, 2021

21 139 668

22 668 705

22 666 205

March 31, 2021

21 619 894

23 149 446

23 146 946

April 30, 2021

21 646 489

23 176 061

23 173 561

May 31, 2021

26 048 225

27 569 797

27 567 297

June 30, 2021

26 412 389

27 934 088

27 931 588

July 30, 2021

27 320 457

28 844 656

28 842 156

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

Attachment


