Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – July 30, 2021
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Date
Total of shares composing the share capital
Total of brut (1) voting rights
December 31, 2020
20 057 562
21 592 598
21 590 098
January 31, 2021
20 395 482
21 930 518
21 928 018
February 28, 2021
21 139 668
22 668 705
22 666 205
March 31, 2021
21 619 894
23 149 446
23 146 946
April 30, 2021
21 646 489
23 176 061
23 173 561
May 31, 2021
26 048 225
27 569 797
27 567 297
June 30, 2021
26 412 389
27 934 088
27 931 588
July 30, 2021
27 320 457
28 844 656
28 842 156
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
