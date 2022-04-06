U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – March 31, 2022

Erytech Pharma S.A.
·1 min read
  • ERYP
Erytech Pharma S.A.
Erytech Pharma S.A.


Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – March 31, 2022.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date

Total of shares composing the share capital

Total of brut (1) voting rights



Total of net (2) voting rights

December 31, 2021

31 018 553

32 518 339

32 515 839

January 31, 2022

31 018 553

32 518 339

32 515 839

February 28, 2022

31 018 553

32 518 547

32 516 047

March 31, 2022

31 018 553

32 518 547

32 516 047

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

Attachment


