Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – March 31, 2022
- ERYP
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – March 31, 2022.
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com
Date
Total of shares composing the share capital
Total of brut (1) voting rights
December 31, 2021
31 018 553
32 518 339
32 515 839
January 31, 2022
31 018 553
32 518 339
32 515 839
February 28, 2022
31 018 553
32 518 547
32 516 047
March 31, 2022
31 018 553
32 518 547
32 516 047
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
