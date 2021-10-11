U.S. markets closed

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date

Total number of shares
in the capital

Total number of voting rights

09/30/2021

45,465,310

51,066,417

About Cellectis
Cellectis is a gene editing company, developing first of its kind therapeutic products. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 21 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing lifesaving UCART product candidates for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM). .HEAL is a new platform focusing on hemopoietic stem cells to treat blood disorders, immunodeficiencies and lysosomial storage diseases.

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

For more information, visit www.cellectis.com
Follow Cellectis on social media: @cellectis, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For further information, please contact:

Media contacts:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33776991433, media@cellectis.com

Investor Relation contact:
Eric Dutang, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (646) 630 1748, investor@cellectis.com

