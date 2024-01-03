Monthly job openings hit lowest level since March 2021

Job openings hit their lowest level since March 2021 in November, coming in lower than Wall Street expected and reflecting a continued cooling in the labor market to end 2023.

There were 8.79 million jobs open at the end of November, a slight decrease from the 8.85 million job openings in October, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected there were 8.82 million openings in October.

The report also showed the quits rate, a sign of confidence among workers, slipped to 2.2%, down from 2.3% in the previous month. Still, current quits levels remain largely in line with the rate seen in 2019 before the pandemic disrupted the labor market. Additionally, the JOLTS report showed 5.5 million hires were made in the month, a slight decrease from the 5.9 million seen last month.

Wednesday's data added to the recent market narrative that the labor market is cooling while inflation continues on its downward trajectory.

The JOLTS report kicks off a key week of releases for the labor market that will end with Friday's December jobs report. The report is expected to show 170,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added to the US economy last month while the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.8%, according to data from Bloomberg.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

