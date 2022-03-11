U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: MEDITERRANEAN FREIGHT GROWTH OFFSET BY LOWER CHANNEL VOLUMES

DFDS A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • DFDDF
DFDS A/S
DFDS A/S

INVESTOR NEWS no. 10 - 11 March 2022

Ferry – freight: For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres increased 6.2% to 43.1m from 40.6m in 2021-20.

Total volumes in February 2022 were 2.5% below 2021 (-3.1% adjusted for route changes). The decrease was mainly due to lower English Channel volumes as the market share in February 2021 was elevated by a successful transition post Brexit. Moreover, the market share in February 2022 was reduced as a third ferry operator has entered additional capacity into the market.

North Sea volumes were above 2021 while Baltic Sea volumes were below 2021, partly due to reduction of capacity by a ferry on one route. Volumes in the Mediterranean network were up on all routes on the back of deployment of more capacity and continued good growth in Turkish exports.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers started to increase in February as travel restrictions were reduced. The number of passengers increased almost five times to 95k which equalled 40% of the number of passengers in February 2020, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. Volumes primarily increased between Norway and Denmark as well as on the Channel.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 1.0m compared to 1.1m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019, the latter being the latest pre-Covid-19 year.

DFDS ferry volumes

February

LTM*

Freight

2020

2021

2022

Change

2020-19

2021-20

2022-21

Change

Lane metres, '000

3,310

3,440

3,353

-2.5%

41,125

40,640

43,149

6.2%

Passenger

2020

2021

2022

Change

2020-19

2021-20

2022-21

Change

Passengers, '000

238

20

95

373.0%

5,126

1,089

961

-11.7%

*Last twelve months


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The March 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 12 April 2022 at around 10.00am CET.


Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46


Attachment


    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.