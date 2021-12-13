U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

Monthly volume report: UK bottlenecks easing slightly

Investor News no. 37 / 13 December 2021

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in November 2021 were 5.4% below 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 2.3 ppt to -7.7%. Total adjusted volumes were up 9.5% compared to November 2019.

The decrease in total volumes compared to 2020 was due to lower volumes on most UK routes as stockbuilding ahead of Brexit boosted volumes on UK routes last year. The negative impact from supply chain bottlenecks, that reduced volumes in Q3 and October, eased during November. North Sea and Channel volumes were in November again above 2019.

The Mediterranean business unit continued to carry volumes above 2020 while Baltic Sea volumes were just below 2020 as capacity on one route was reduced from two ferries in 2020 to one ferry in November 2021. Volumes for both the Mediterranean and Baltic Sea business units were above 2019.

Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in November 2021 was 84.0% above 2020. The increase was largest between Norway and Denmark where travel restrictions to a large extent were abolished in November. The number of passengers on UK routes picked up but in very small numbers due to continued travel restrictions.


DFDS ferry volumes

November

LTM*

Freight

2019

2020

2021

Change

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

Change

Lane metres, '000

3,562

4,159

3,935

-5.4%

41,328

40,104

43,285

7.9%

Passenger

2019

2020

2021

Change

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

Change

Passengers, '000

223

44

82

84.0%

5,122

1,790

861

-51.9%

*Last twelve months


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The December volume report is expected to be published on 12 January 2022 at around 10.00am CET.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


