The Montreal Auto Show opens its doors from January 20 to 29 at the Palais des congrès: an overview of the program and new attractions

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS), presented by iA Auto and Home insurance, opens its doors from January 20 to 29 at the Palais des congrès to present visitors with the latest innovations from participating manufacturers, to dazzle enthusiasts with exclusive vehicles from private collections, and to guide consumers' choices with offers from manufacturers and exhibitors.

This 78th edition marks the return of the event after an enforced 2-year break. It takes place in a particular context for the automotive industry and therefore, the 2023 edition will be a smaller scale one. On the other hand, the participating manufacturers are enthusiastic about the idea of presenting their new products to an audience that has not had the chance to see them in dealerships or in major events. Luis Pereira, MIAS Executive Director, invites visitors to attend: "The event is back! Many have not had the opportunity to see new models in a long time. Now is the time to catch up. We are presenting new models, some of which are even available for test drives. It's the big return of the automotive event for 10 days!

The largest number of green vehicles ever presented in a public event in Quebec

The shift is undeniable. All the mainstream car manufacturers will be presenting electric vehicles! This year, 67 green vehicles, electric, plug-in electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicles will be on display. Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Lexus, Mini and VinFast will be presenting their long-awaited new EVs in their spaces. In addition, Tesla Laval will be present with 2 vehicles. "The MIAS is the best place to discover and see all the green vehicles. And that's how we're going to make Quebec electric," explains Martin Taillandier, president of the 78th edition of the MIAS.

CAA-Quebec Electric Vehicle Test Drives

In collaboration with CAA-Quebec, the Show will once again offer visitors the opportunity to test drive electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles on the streets of Montreal. The list of vehicles is available online at salonautomontreal.com and drivers interested in the experience will be able to register for free upon their arrival at the Auto Show.

Special Attractions: The Largest Number of Vehicles Ever Presented

20 vehicles from Luc Poirier's impressive collection will be presented to the general public for the first time, including a dozen Ferraris such as the 288 GTO, the LaFerrari Aperta, the F40 and F50 as well as a few Porsches and the brand-new McLaren Artura. Prestige car dealer Automobiles Etcetera will also be on site to present eleven vehicles, including two Bugattis, a Maserati and a Rolls Royce Phantom. Tuning enthusiasts will be happy to see the 8 Shelby vehicles, including the magnificent Daytona. Lamborghini Montreal will also be on display and will be premiering the all-new and impressive Lotus EMIRA 2024. In all, there are 45 exceptional vehicles.

A New Presenting Partner

iA Financial Group becomes the official presenter of the largest event in the automotive industry for the next three years following an agreement with MIAS. The group involvement, through its subsidiaries iA Auto and Home Insurance and iA Auto Financing, as well as its iA Dealer Services division, comes at a time when the automotive industry is going through a particularly challenging period. This partnership represents a gesture of trust, but also a commitment for future editions of the MIAS.

MIAS organizers are delighted with this agreement: "We thank Isabelle Blackburn and the whole senior management of iA Financial Group for this gesture of confidence in our event and the vision we have for the future," stated Denis Dessureault, Executive Vice-President of MIAS.

"At iA Financial Group, we are committed to support the dealership industry and make a positive contribution to it. It is with great pride and pleasure that we will be working with the Montreal International Auto Show team as an official partner for the 2023 edition. Have a great Show!" concludes Ms. Blackburn.

Tickets for the Auto Show are on sale online and will also be available for purchase on site. Download the brand-new Montreal Auto Show (Salon de l'Auto de Montréal) app to optimize your visit, which is available for free on Apple Store and Google Play platforms.

About the 78th Edition of the Montreal Auto Show

iA Auto and Home insurance presents the 2023 Montreal International Auto Show from January 20 to 29, in collaboration with Montreal Gazette. The event is organized by the Montreal Automobile Dealers Corporation (MADC).

