Montreal insurtech Emma closes $6M Series A round, solidifying its place as a leader in the Canadian insurtech industry

Emma Services Financiers
·3 min read
Emma Services Financiers
Emma Services Financiers

The $6M financing round will further enhance Emma's impressive growth in the Canadian market.

Montreal insurtech Emma closes a $6M Series A round

The $6M financing round will further enhance Emma&#x002019;s impressive growth in the Canadian market.
The $6M financing round will further enhance Emma’s impressive growth in the Canadian market.

Montréal, CA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led by prominent Canadian investors — Luge Capital, Investissement Québec, and Tactico — the $6M financing round will further enhance Emma's impressive growth in the Canadian market. A year after taking part in the inaugural cohort of Intuit Prosperity Accelerator, Emma has grown by more than 500% and is now looking to help even more Canadian families get the right life insurance coverage.

Emma Services Financiers
Emma Services Financiers


Emma Services Financiers


In its push to disrupt the insurance industry, Emma will use the funds to provide its insurance products in all Canadian provinces, double the size of its current team, and build new products. Felix Deschatelets, Emma's CEO and co-founder, explains that "it's no secret that the demand for truly modern life insurance products has skyrocketed in the past years. With seasoned investors, strong partners, and a talented team, we now have the means to fulfill our ambitions and become families' most loved insurance solution."

Thanks to its strategic partnership with the insurance company Humania Assurance, Emma is able to build its own insurance products. While the startup currently offers the simplest and fastest life insurance in Canada, it also aims at bringing more inclusivity and accessibility with a series of new products. Nicolas Moskiou, Humania's Executive Vice-President, expresses: "We are proud to have supported this insurtech, which offers peace of mind to thousands of young Canadian families. It is with innovative partnerships like this one that the insurance industry can evolve."

Luge Capital General Partner, David Nault, highlighted the startup's vision and proximity with its clients as its key differentiators: "We love Emma's modern approach to insurance and so do their customers. Their growth and reviews convinced us that they are onto something big." Thrilled that a modernized solution is available to Canadians, Liam Cheung, Tactico founder, adds "The life insurance industry has been in need of disruption as the inefficient processes have not evolved in the same way as other financial services."

"Investissement Québec is proud to support Emma in this round of financing, which will allow the company to pursue its growth. This investment reflects our commitment to contribute to the development of promising young Québec companies in all regions by facilitating their access to capital and providing them with the assistance they need to achieve their objectives," states Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.



Thanks to Emma's innovative spirit, Canadian families can now look forward to more modern solutions to their financial security needs. If you're looking for life insurance, visit emma.ca.




FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Felix Deschatelets press@emma.ca

Newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Disclaimer:

This is not an endorsement or recommendation. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that it will result in profits or that it will not result in a full loss or losses All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.


Attachment


