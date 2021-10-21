U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Montreal's fastest growing e-commerce agency hosts training day for local retailers

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - EZShop presents eCom Day, taking place at Château St-Ambroise Suite 108 on November 6th, between the hours of 10 AM to 4:30 PM. The event is presented by: Tarek Riman; four times best selling author and university professor, Cat Ong; photographer at Cliick agency, a leading eCommerce photography agency in Montreal, Yonika Brault; Social Media Director at EZShop, has worked with a variety of local companies to help them win on their social channels, and Adrian Salvadore; Head of Marketing at EZShop, who has worked for reputable global marketing agencies such as GroupM's Catalyst & Havas Media. He has been in the digital marketing industry for close to 7 years, where he's mainly focused & managed performance-based search engine marketing strategies for world renowned brands like Michelin, Nespresso, Holt Renfrew & many more.

EZShop&#39;s team (CNW Group/EZShop)
EZShop's team (CNW Group/EZShop)

This complete 6-hour hands-on event will give retail owners great insights into a variety of eCom-specific topics such as SEO for eCommerce, tips for succeeding in eCommerce photography, winning on social media targeted to busy entrepreneurs, and driving eCom sales & store branding with Google Ads. The event will provide our retail guests with 4 crucial workshops aimed to help them implement the right tactics for their eCommerce store. All event-goers will be invited to attend a complimentary happy hour hosted by EZShop at the end of the event towards 4:30 PM.

EZShop is a fully integrated eCommerce partner for busy retailers who want to take their online business to the next level. This Montreal-based tech service marketing company is run by a team of young and driven experts, with over 100 clients across the world. They provide retail-only digital support for website development, branding & eCommerce marketing. EZShop is the fastest growing martech company in Montreal, boasting an annual recurring revenue of over $1 500 000 in less than 8 months of activity. Their success is driven by their unmatched knowledge of the eCommerce landscape and their outstanding employee talent. They truly understand the needs across a variety of niches, industries & markets, and offer a revolutionary agency-like service that allows retailers to get a complete digital strategy. With the help of a team of 5 online experts, they're able to provide a quality experience for the fraction of the price of a single employee. By building strong, performing storefronts & driving highly-qualified traffic, they are able to bring just about any retail store to the moon.

Retailers can purchase their tickets to eCom Day on Eventbrite here.

SCHEDULE

Networking / People coming in

10 AM to 10:45 AM

eCom Day opener, a word from EZShop CEO

10:45 AM to 11 AM

eCom Photography presented by Cliick

11 AM to 12 PM

Catered Lunch

12 PM to 12:45 PM

10 tips for winning on social media for the busy entrepreneur,
presented by EZShop's Social Media Director

12:45 PM to 1:45 PM

15-minute break

1:45 PM to 2 PM

SEO for eCommerce presented by Tarek Riman

2 PM to 3 PM

15-minute break

3 PM to 3:15 PM

Driving eCom sales & store branding with Google Ads

3:15 PM to 4:15 PM

eCom Day Closer, a word from EZShop

4:15 PM to 4:30 PM

EZShop Happy Hour :D

4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Follow EZShop on :
Instagram : @EzshopInc https://www.instagram.com/ezshopinc/
Facebook : Ezshop https://www.facebook.com/ezshopinc
LinkedIn: EZShop https://www.linkedin.com/company/ez-shopinc/
www.ezshop.ca

SOURCE EZShop

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/21/c8959.html

