Montrose Environmental Group's (NYSE:MEG) investors will be pleased with their decent 33% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG), which is up 33%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 19% (not including dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Montrose Environmental Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Montrose Environmental Group's revenue trended up 22% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 10% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Montrose Environmental Group on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Montrose Environmental Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Montrose Environmental Group shareholders are down 7.7% for the year, but the broader market is up 7.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 10% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Montrose Environmental Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Montrose Environmental Group you should be aware of.

