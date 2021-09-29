U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Montway Auto Transport Expands Executive Team with Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer Appointments

·3 min read

Proven industry leaders hired to support Montway's recent record growth as the global leader in automotive transport

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, announces the hiring of Kaye Ceille as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Alberto Anguiano as Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Adding both Ceille and Anguiano to Montway's executive team positions the company for continued future growth. As of August 31, 2021, the company's year-to-date revenue has grown 53% and surpassed almost all 2020 performance. Notably, Montway's 2020 growth recently landed the company on the prestigious 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list.

"Kaye Ceille and Alberto Anguiano bring tremendously valuable and unique experiences to Montway's executive team," said Dimitre Kirilov, President and CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "Kaye and Alberto's extraordinary backgrounds will further position the company as a global leader in the automotive transport industry, leading with tech-enabled services and America's most trusted carrier network. I'm confident in both Kaye and Alberto's deep industry experience and proven track records, creating and implementing strategies for Montway to provide more value to our loyal customers."

Kaye Ceille has more than 25 years' experience in the transportation and travel industry. Previously, Ceille held several titles at AvisBudget Group, including President, Managing Director and Senior Vice President. Ceille served as President of Zipcar, a global technology and car sharing company owned by AvisBudget Group. As COO, Ceille is responsible for driving efficiency and innovation in our operations and developing new revenue streams through product development and strategic partnerships. Building on Montway's success, Ceille also plans to innovate around Montway's mission to deliver a 5-star vehicle-shipping experience to its customers.

Alberto Anguiano has over 20 years of financial and business experience in the transportation, financial services, energy and consumer packaged goods industries. Most recently, Anguiano was the CFO at Allstate Roadside Services with recognized success in planning and leading large initiatives focused on strategic business needs and bottom-line results. As CFO, Anguiano will be responsible for all aspects of the company's financial strategy and operations, including accounting and financial reporting, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, tax and risk management and strategic growth initiative-related budgeting.

Contributing to Montway's continued success and significant growth is its reliable and carefully vetted carrier network. Montway requires a 21-point identity and verification process for new auto carriers to ensure customers are working with experienced and licensed professionals. Montway partners with thousands of independent carriers year-round and has served over 720,000 satisfied customers since it was founded in 2007. Montway has earned 57,000+ customer reviews with a 4.7/5-star average rating across 21 platforms. Its dedicated claims team personally assists customers in the rare event of vehicle damage and other issues, averaging a shortened 16-day claim rate versus the industry standard 35 days.

"This is an exciting time for Montway Auto Transport. Led by world-class leadership, in no other time has the automotive transportation industry integrated tech-enabled services to provide both B2B and B2C customers and clients with reliable and trusted transport services," adds Kirilov.

To learn more about Montway Auto Transport, please visit www.Montway.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service.

Media Contact:
Tyler Bryant, Account Director
Interdependence Public Relations
320100@email4pr.com
(813) 951-4169

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montway-auto-transport-expands-executive-team-with-chief-operating-officer-and-chief-finance-officer-appointments-301387620.html

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport

