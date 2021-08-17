U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Montway Auto Transport Named One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America by 2021 Inc. 5000 Award

·3 min read

Montway ranks No. 3,732 on Inc. Magazine's highly competitive list with multi-year growth strategy

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport, one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, is No. 3,732 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list ranks companies by overall revenue over a three-year period.

"Montway's continued growth is largely due to our strong and dedicated team of customer service professionals who go above and beyond to ensure customers' transportation needs are met, while also delivering an excellent experience," said Dimitre Kirilov, Principal CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "We're honored to be recognized by Inc. for this prestigious award."

Despite becoming fully remote in 2020 due to COVID-19, Montway drove significant change in the auto transport industry. At the onset of the pandemic, Montway's ownership and the executive team assured all Montway employees that they would keep their jobs throughout the pandemic and that Montway not only will persevere, but emerge stronger on the other side. The leadership's commitment to employee safety, executive action and customer service became the standard in how other transport companies responded to the crisis. Montway currently employs just under 250 employees, realizing more than $120M in annual revenue and 30% growth in 2020, successfully shipping more than 140,000 cars in that year.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Contributing to Montway's continued success and significant growth is its reliable and carefully vetted carrier network. Montway requires a 21-point identity and verification process for new auto carriers to ensure customers are working with experienced and licensed professionals. Montway partners with thousands of independent carriers year-round and has served over 720,000 satisfied customers since founded in 2007. With a proven customer service department, Montway has earned 57,000+ customer reviews across 21 platforms with a 4.7/5-star average rating. Montway's dedicated claims team personally assists customers in the rare event of vehicle damage and other issues, averaging a shortened 16-day claim rate versus the 35-day standard industry claim rate.

"Congratulations to all of this year's ranked companies that worked hard to serve their customers and grow their businesses," said Kirilov. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/5000.

About Montway Auto Transport
Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, manufacturing and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service. www.Montway.com

Media Contact:
Tyler Bryant, Account Director
Interdependence Public Relations
316729@email4pr.com
(813) 951-4169

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montway-auto-transport-named-one-of-the-fastest-growing-private-companies-in-america-by-2021-inc-5000-award-301356574.html

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport

