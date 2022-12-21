U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.50
    +23.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,268.00
    +215.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,251.00
    +75.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.10
    +10.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2660
    +0.5360 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,872.68
    +285.67 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.88
    +1.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,535.34
    -32.69 (-0.12%)
     

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. Amends Charter and Announces Decision to Liquidate

·5 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, 2022, the stockholders of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") approved (i) an amendment to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the "Charter") to extend the date by which the Company would be required to consummate a business combination from January 19, 2023 to July 19, 2023 (the "Extension Amendment"), (ii) an amendment to the Charter to permit the Company's Board, in its sole discretion, to elect to wind up the Company's operations on an earlier date (the "Liquidation Amendment" and, together with the Extension Amendment, the "Charter Amendments"), (iii) an amendment to the Company's investment management trust agreement, dated as of January 13, 2021, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, to extend the date by which the Company would be required to consummate a business combination from January 19, 2023 to July 19, 2023, or such earlier date as determined by the Board in its sole discretion, and (iv) a proposal to ratify the selection by the audit committee of the Board of WithumSmith+Brown, PC to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Company filed the Extension Amendment and the Liquidation Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware and executed the Trust Agreement as of December 15, 2022.

In connection with the stockholders' meeting, stockholders holding 23,585,009 public shares exercised their right to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the funds in the Trust Account. As of the date of this release, the final Redemption Amount and the per-share redemption price are being calculated by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company. The Company expects to file a Current Report on Form 8-K to announce such information as soon as possible.

Following the stockholders' meeting, the Company's board of directors has determined to liquidate and dissolve the Company as soon as practicable before December 31, 2022.  In connection therewith, the Company has (i) notified the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") of its anticipated redemption (the "Redemption") of 100% of its shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), included as part of the units sold in the IPO, whether such shares were purchased in the IPO or in the secondary market following the IPO (including shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' overallotment option, collectively, the "Public Shares") and (ii) requested that Nasdaq suspend trading of the Company's shares of Class A Common Stock, warrants to purchase shares of Class A Common Stock (the "Warrants") and units, each consisting of one Public Share and one-third of one Redeemable Warrant (the units, together with the Class A Common Stock and the Redeemable Warrants, the "Securities") effective after the closing of trading on December 23, 2022. As a result, the Securities will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq on December 23, 2022.

The Public Shares will be redeemed at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the remaining aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the Trust Account deposits (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares (which represents those Public Shares that were not redeemed in connection with the Meeting).  The Redemption will completely extinguish rights of the holders of public shares (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any). As of the date of this release, the final Redemption Amount and the per-share redemption price are being calculated by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company. The Company expects to file a Current Report on Form 8-K to announce such information as soon as possible.

There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Redeemable Warrants, which will expire worthless upon the liquidation of the Company.

If stockholders hold Units, such stockholders do not need to separate the Units into their component parts in order to have their public shares of Class A Common Stock redeemed.

About Monument Circle Acquisition Corp.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, uncertainties relating to the Company's stockholder approval of the above-referenced proposals, its inability to complete an initial business combination within the required time period and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors" and other documents the Company has filed, or to be filed, with the SEC.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monument-circle-acquisition-corp-amends-charter-and-announces-decision-to-liquidate-301707810.html

SOURCE Monument Circle Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Ou

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Palantir Could Be Worth $120 Billion by 2030

    Why Palantir is my favorite stock in the technology industry

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Keep Going Down

    In early afternoon Tuesday trading, shares of marijuana stocks are taking another tumble -- their second day in a row of negative returns. Less visible, OTC-listed stocks like Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) are suffering a bit less, down 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively. All three stocks, however, have just one catalyst to blame for their troubles: Congress.

  • With new mortgages down 47%, US lenders are starting to go bankrupt — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights stock tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.

  • How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?

    In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • Evercore ISI cuts Tesla price target

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Tesla stock amid analyst downgrades tied to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter.

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.