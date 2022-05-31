U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

The Monument Valley games are coming to PC on July 12th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Ustwo Games

Classic mobile games Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 are getting a new lease of life. They're coming to PC on July 12th, meaning they'll be playable outside of the iOS, Android and Windows Phone (remember that?) ecosystems for the first time.

A vertical phone-style format wouldn't quite cut the mustard for PC players, though. As such, Ustwo Games has upgraded the already-gorgeous visuals with an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. The expanded view could help you solve the mind-bending puzzles and find the right paths. With that in mind, the developer is calling these the "panoramic editions."

The games are coming to Steam and they'll each cost $8. Scoop up a bundle of both titles (which includes all of the expansions) and you'll get a 15 percent discount.

As part of the announcement, Ustwo Games released a behind-the-scenes video in which developers talk about porting the games to PC:

