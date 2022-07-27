"Moo"dia Advisory: Moo Moo Express to Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Grove City Location with Free Crème De La Crème VIP Car Washes July 29 through August 7, 2022

American City Business Journals

With the Triad joining the automotive electrification trend with the planned Toyota vehicle-battery plant for northern Randolph County, a major company based in the region is moving to an electric and hybrid fleet. Winston-Salem-based Reynolds American announced Monday it plans to transition its approximately 1,800 fleet of trade and operations cars and trucks to either hybrid or all electric in the next three years. The move will replace vehicles on a rolling basis over three years and result in an annual reduction of carbon emissions that Reynolds American says is projected to amount to 1,000 tons or more as it aims for carbon-neutral operations by 2030.