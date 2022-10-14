U.S. markets closed

Moo Moo Express Car Wash 24th Central Ohio Grand Opening Raises over $15,000 for The Marcus Project

·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project. Throughout the Grand Opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,000. The Company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.

Moo Moo Express Car Wash presented The Marcus Project with a donation of $15,730.96 raised during the Company’s 24th Central Ohio Grand Opening.

During the Grand Opening, Moo Moo Express Car Wash offered a free signature "Crème de la Crème VIP" car wash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to The Marcus Project. Moo Moo also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to The Marcus Project. ChemQuest, an industry leading car wash chemical products and service provider for Moo Moo, generously donated $1,000.

"Our first Grove City location off Stringtown Road opened in 2013. We have been a part of this community for almost 10 years, which is why we could not be prouder to utilize our second Grove City Grand Opening to raise money for a community that has shown us so much support," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. "The Marcus Project will continue their efforts in improving the lives of those in this this area, and we will continue to look for ways that we can support organizations like theirs in order to improve the communities we are privileged to be a part of."

Moo Moo Express is Central Ohio's leader in the high-end, express car wash market. The company currently operates 24 express washes, with two additional locations expected to open by December, 2022.

About Moo Moo Express Car Wash:

Founded in 2008, Moo Moo Express Car Wash is Central Ohio's award-winning, premier express car wash with 24 locations and growing. Moo Moo Express is part of the Express Wash Concepts family of express car washes, operating 72+ locations in five states under the brands Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash, and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. For more information, visit www.moomoocarwash.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moo-moo-express-car-wash-24th-central-ohio-grand-opening-raises-over-15-000-for-the-marcus-project-301650026.html

SOURCE Moo Moo Express Car Wash

