In the mood for a salted rim? These 2023 Cinco de Mayo deals offer margaritas for cheap

Cinco de Mayo is almost here.

To celebrate the Mexican holiday Friday, many restaurants offer specials on food and drinks, from tacos to margaritas and even pizza.

According to Numerator, 40% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, with many planning on going out for food or drinks at their local Mexican restaurant. Most Cinco de Mayo celebrators plan to purchase something for the holiday, with food and alcoholic beverages at the top of their shopping lists.

No matter how you plan to celebrate, you can find Cinco deals and freebies at your local restaurants. Remember to check if your nearest location is participating before heading out.

Cinco De Mayo: How did the holiday become more popular in the United States than Mexico?

What is Cinco de Mayo?

There’s more to the cultural celebration, which has become more of an American holiday than a Mexican one, than beer and chips and salsa.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862, though it’s often mistaken in the U.S. for Mexico’s Independence Day (that’s on Sept. 16).

7-Eleven

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $2.

The offer is available in-store now until Friday.

Applebee's

Applebee's is celebrating spring with $6 cocktails and beer.

The restaurant chain's latest Mucho Cocktails include a margarita with 1800 Reposado tequila, blue curaçao, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime, and a part margarita, part daiquiri frozen drink.

Guests who prefer beer can get a limited time offer on a Modelo Especial draft.

The offer is available now and for dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law.

Bar Louie

On Cinco de Mayo, Bar Louie is offering $7 Dos Sauza Margaritas during happy hour and 50% off bar bites such as chicken quesadillas.

Participation and pricing may vary, so check your nearest location for details.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will have special happy hour and late-night deals for Cinco de Mayo. The promotion includes the following deals:

$5 strawberry margaritas from 3p.m. to 6 p.m.

$3 chips and salsa from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$4 hatch chile queso from 9 p.m. to close

$4 chips and guacamole from 9 p.m. to close

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is offering new and existing Loco Rewards members a free Crunchy Birria Taco with the purchase of any Shredded Beef Birria entrée on Friday.

Consumers can sign up for Loco Rewards via the El Pollo Loco app or online.

Hooters

From Monday to Friday, Hooters is offering deals on drinks including:

$5 Dos Equis XX Big Daddy

$5 Patron shots

$2 shots of el Jimador Silver tequila and Bosscal mezcal

$12.50 pitchers of Legendary Margarita

Miller’s Ale House

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $2.99 House Margaritas at Miller’s Ale House on Friday.

The offer will be available all day and isn't available in Georgia.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Sip on $6 Cinco ‘Ritas on Cinco de Mayo at On The Border.

Round Table Pizza

From May 5 through May 8, get $10 off any two large or extra-large pizzas at menu price at participating Round Table Pizza locations for dine-in, carry-out or delivery.

Taco John’s

Bigger Bolder Rewards members can get a free beef meat and potato burrito with any purchase, including breakfast, on Friday.

Tijuana Flats

From Friday to Sunday, Tijuana Flats guests can enjoy certain menu items for $5 each. The deal is redeemable in-store, through the Tijuana Flats Rewards app, and online. The promotion includes the following menu items:

Tijuana Trio

Dueling Queso

Chips and guac

Chips and queso

Margaritas

2 for $5 beers

2 for $5 Mexican Cokes

Participating locations will have extended hours for Cinco de Mayo, opening from 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. and late-night events will occur from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Tijuana Flats locations will host a variety of in-store contests and activities giving guests the chance to win such as free tacos.

Tijuana Flats Rewards members will get double points on purchases made between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Friday.

If you're planning to celebrate at home, Tijuana Flats is offering 50% off eight-pack margaritas for pick-up orders between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday with a $130 minimum food purchase.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is offering specials on drinks through Friday. The promotion includes the following deals:

$5 michelada

$5 house margarita

$5.50 Mexican Candy

$6.50 Corazón tequila sunrise

$6.50 Milagro Silver Paloma

$6.50 Herradura Reposado Ranch Water

$7.50 margarita on "The Rock"

$8.50 watermelon margarita

$8.50 Don Julio blackberry margarita

$8.50 Patron Silver margarita

$8.50 Casamigos spicy margarita

$9.50 Dobel Diamante margarita

$12.50 Casamigos Añejo old fashioned

$16 Import Buckets of Corona, Dos Equis or Modelo

$20.50 Cincoro Hall of Fame margarita

Cinco de Mayo themed quesadilla-sandwich stack into slices and served with guacamole and salsa.

