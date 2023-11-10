Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,415.24
    +67.89 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,283.10
    +391.16 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,798.11
    +276.66 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.32
    +18.09 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.35
    +1.61 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.70
    -27.10 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.60 (-2.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6280
    -0.0020 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4720
    +0.1650 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,328.06
    +733.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    780.44
    +7.09 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.55
    -95.12 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,568.11
    -78.35 (-0.24%)
     

Moody's changes outlook on United States' ratings to 'negative'

49
Reuters

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Moody's on Friday changed the outlook on the government of United States of America's ratings to "negative" from "stable".

The rating agency said it expects United States' fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability.

Moody's affirmed the long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at "Aaa".

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement