Moody's (NYSE:MCO) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Moody's investors that purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.85 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Moody's has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of US$370.76. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Moody's has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Moody's's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Moody's earnings per share are up 5.2% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Moody's has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Is Moody's an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Moody's has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Moody's more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Moody's is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Moody's that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

