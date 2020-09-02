Moody's - Pandemic-induced recession lowers remittances to Latin America and the Caribbean

<!DOCTYPE html>

<html lang="" xml:lang="">

<head>

<title>/nwsys/www/images/PBC_1243990</title>

<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"/>

<meta name="generator" content="pdftohtml 0.36"/>

<meta name="date" content="2020-09-02T12:35:18+00:00"/>

<style type="text/css">

<!--

.xflip {

-moz-transform: scaleX(-1);

-webkit-transform: scaleX(-1);

-o-transform: scaleX(-1);

transform: scaleX(-1);

filter: fliph;

}

.yflip {

-moz-transform: scaleY(-1);

-webkit-transform: scaleY(-1);

-o-transform: scaleY(-1);

transform: scaleY(-1);

filter: flipv;

}

.xyflip {

-moz-transform: scaleX(-1) scaleY(-1);

-webkit-transform: scaleX(-1) scaleY(-1);

-o-transform: scaleX(-1) scaleY(-1);

transform: scaleX(-1) scaleY(-1);

filter: fliph + flipv;

}

-->

</style>

</head>

<body bgcolor="#A0A0A0" vlink="blue" link="blue">

<!-- Page 1 -->

<style type="text/css">

<!--

p {margin: 0; padding: 0;} .ft00{font-size:18px;font-family:Times;color:#000000;}

.ft01{font-size:18px;font-family:Times;color:#1257c7;}

.ft02{font-size:13px;font-family:Times;color:#0d0c0c;}

.ft03{font-size:13px;font-family:Times;color:#000000;}

.ft04{font-size:13px;font-family:Times;color:#1b62b7;}

.ft05{font-size:13px;line-height:30px;font-family:Times;color:#0d0c0c;}

-->

</style>

<div id="page1-div" style="position:relative;width:918px;height:1188px;">

<img width="918" height="1188" src="http://mco.acquiremedia.com/images/PBC_1243990001.png" alt="background image"/>

<p style="position:absolute;top:155px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft00"><b>Research Announcement: </b></p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:155px;left:364px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft01"><b>Moody's - Pandemic-induced recession</b></p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:180px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft01"><b>lowers remittances to Latin America and the Caribbean</b></p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:216px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Mexico, September 02, 2020 --</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:246px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft03">» Severe impact of the pandemic on US' Latino labor market risks a prolonged recovery in</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:266px;left:127px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft03">remittances, the pullback will exacerbate recessions in Latin America and the Caribbean</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:296px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft03">» Remittances recovery will depend on US income support measures as well as the legal status</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:316px;left:127px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft03">and education levels of migrant diasporas</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:351px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">About 75% of remittances going to Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) come from the US, which</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:371px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">is undergoing its worst recession since the Great Depression. The pandemic-induced recession</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:390px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">is having a disproportionately negative impact on the US' Latino labor market, half of which is</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:410px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">foreign-born and heavily employed in the services sector. In a new report, Moody’s Investors Service</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:429px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">examines the impact of lower remittances on growth and external positions in LAC as well as the</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:449px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">prospects for a recovery in US remittances to the region.<br/>Although extraordinary unemployment benefits coming from the US government have helped to</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:499px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">temporarily preserve incomes, Moody’s projects total remittances to LAC will decline by about 4%</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:518px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">this year − country experiences will vary significantly −as foreign-born Latinos and their Caribbean</p>

Story continues

<p style="position:absolute;top:538px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">counterparts cope with higher unemployment.<br/>“In LAC, Central America and the Caribbean are the most economically vulnerable to the decline in</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:587px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">remittance inflows,” says Moody’s associate analyst Gabriel Agostini. “Mexico is the region’s largest</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:607px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">recipient with nearly $40 billion in remittances last year. While remittance inflows to Central America</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:626px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">and the Caribbean are nominally smaller, they are substantially higher in relative terms representing</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:646px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">nearly 10% of GDP for each region,” Agostini continued.<br/>After reaching 19.3% in April, well above the 14.7% national average, Latino unemployment is likely</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:696px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">to remain stubbornly high. Elevated unemployment limits prospects for improved remittance flows</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:715px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">in the near future which will depend on the US’ economic growth and the income support measures</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:735px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">that played a pivotal role in replacing lost income this year. Additionally, LAC immigrants' legal</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:754px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">authorization in the US and the education credentials will also influence the speed of recovery in</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:774px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">remittances.<br/>If the US government resumes unemployment benefits, or if the development of an effective</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:823px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">coronavirus vaccine allows for a quicker US economic recovery, we would expect remittance flows to</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:843px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">more quickly return to pre-pandemic levels.<br/>The report also quantifies the impact on remittances under an alternative scenario that contemplates</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:893px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">prolonged pandemic and a delay in the US government extending income support measures. Under</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:912px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">this downside scenario, US remittances to LAC countries could fall by 10% relative to last year.<br/>Subscribers can access the report at: </p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:943px;left:372px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft04">http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:962px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft04">docid=PBC_1232424</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:992px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">NOTE TO JOURNALISTS ONLY: For more information, please call one of our global</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:1012px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">press information hotlines: New York <PhoneNo>+1-212-553-0376</PhoneNo>, London <PhoneNo>+44-20-7772-5456</PhoneNo>, Tokyo</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:1031px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02"><PhoneNo>+813-5408-4110</PhoneNo>, Hong Kong <PhoneNo>+852-3758-1350</PhoneNo>, Sydney <PhoneNo>+61-2-9270-8141</PhoneNo>, Mexico City</p>

</div>

<!-- Page 2 -->

<style type="text/css">

<!--

p {margin: 0; padding: 0;} .ft06{font-size:13px;line-height:23px;font-family:Times;color:#0d0c0c;}

-->

</style>

<div id="page2-div" style="position:relative;width:918px;height:1188px;">

<img width="918" height="1188" src="http://mco.acquiremedia.com/images/PBC_1243990002.png" alt="background image"/>

<p style="position:absolute;top:114px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02"><PhoneNo>001-888-779-5833</PhoneNo>, São Paulo <PhoneNo>0800-891-2518</PhoneNo>, or Buenos Aires <PhoneNo>0800-666-3506</PhoneNo>. You can also email</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:133px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">us at mediarelations@moodys.com or visit our web site at www.moodys.com.<br/>This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:183px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on </p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:183px;left:574px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft04">www.moodys.com</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:183px;left:701px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02"> for the most</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:202px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">updated credit rating action information and rating history.<br/>Gabriel Agostini</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:252px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Associate Analyst</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:272px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Ratings Research & Support</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:291px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Moody's Investors Service, Inc.</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:311px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">JOURNALISTS: 1 <PhoneNo>888 779 5833</PhoneNo></p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:330px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">Client Service: 1 <PhoneNo>212 553 1653</PhoneNo><br/>Mauro Leos</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:380px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Associate Managing Director</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:399px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Sovereign Risk Group</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:419px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Moody's Investors Service, Inc.</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:438px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">JOURNALISTS: 1 <PhoneNo>888 779 5833</PhoneNo></p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:458px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft05">Client Service: 1 <PhoneNo>212 553 1653</PhoneNo><br/>Releasing Office:</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:508px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:527px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Ave. Paseo de las Palmas</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:547px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">No. 405 - 502</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:566px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Col. Lomas de Chapultepec</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:586px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Mexico, DF 11000</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:605px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Mexico</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:625px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">JOURNALISTS: 1 <PhoneNo>888 779 5833</PhoneNo></p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:644px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Client Service: 1 <PhoneNo>212 553 1653</PhoneNo></p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:734px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">© 2020 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:753px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.<br/>CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:796px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:815px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:835px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:854px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">(COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:874px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:893px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:913px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:932px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:952px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S INVESTORS</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:971px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:991px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:1010px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:1030px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:1049px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE</p>

</div>

<!-- Page 3 -->

<style type="text/css">

<!--

p {margin: 0; padding: 0;}-->

</style>

<div id="page3-div" style="position:relative;width:918px;height:1188px;">

<img width="918" height="1188" src="http://mco.acquiremedia.com/images/PBC_1243990003.png" alt="background image"/>

<p style="position:absolute;top:114px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:133px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:153px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:172px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:192px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:211px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:231px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:250px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR.</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:270px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:289px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:309px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:328px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.<br/>MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:371px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:390px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:410px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:429px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:449px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:468px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:488px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:507px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:527px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:546px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:566px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.<br/>MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:608px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:628px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:647px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.<br/>All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:690px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:709px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind.</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:729px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:748px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:768px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:787px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:807px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">preparing its Publications.<br/>To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:849px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:869px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:888px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:908px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:927px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to:</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:947px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">(a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:966px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.<br/>To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:1009px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:1028px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:1048px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt,</p>

</div>

<!-- Page 4 -->

<style type="text/css">

<!--

p {margin: 0; padding: 0;}-->

</style>

<div id="page4-div" style="position:relative;width:918px;height:1188px;">

<img width="918" height="1188" src="http://mco.acquiremedia.com/images/PBC_1243990004.png" alt="background image"/>

<p style="position:absolute;top:114px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:133px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:153px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:172px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">any such information.<br/>NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:215px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:234px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:254px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.<br/>Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:296px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:316px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:335px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:355px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:374px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">$1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:394px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:413px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:433px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:452px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:472px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">annually at </p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:472px;left:188px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft04">www.moodys.com</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:472px;left:315px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02"> under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance —</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:491px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”<br/>Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:534px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:553px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:573px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:592px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:612px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:631px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:651px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:670px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:690px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:709px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">any form of security that is available to retail investors.<br/>Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:752px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc.,</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:771px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:791px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:810px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">(“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:830px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:849px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:869px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:888px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.<br/>MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:931px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:950px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:970px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:989px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft06">from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.<br/>MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory</p>

<p style="position:absolute;top:1032px;left:108px;white-space:nowrap" class="ft02">requirements.</p>

</div>

</body>

</html>