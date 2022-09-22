U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

Moog once again revives the Model 10, its first compact modular synth

0
Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Moog

Moog has brought back its pioneering Model 10 synth for a second time, and you might have a better chance of owning this one. The "compact" modular device has reentered production and is available worldwide through dealers. It's a slight improvement on the limited-run 2019 version, too, with an updated onboard power supply (friendlier to musicians outside the US), a revised rear panel and more reliable calibration.

You can expect 11 analog modules and three 900 Series oscillators. The company hadn't provided pricing as of this writing. We've asked for more details. With that said, the 2019 Model 10 started at $9,950. This is for creators who fully intend to use the synth in their productions and performances.

If nothing else, it's another chance to revisit an important instrument. The original Model 10 arrived in 1971 and was the first relatively compact modular synth — before that, it wasn't uncommon to see giant modular arrays that didn't always fit into studios, let alone onstage. Moog's smaller design made the technology more accessible and was influential in shaping the early days of electronic music. Wendy Carlos used it to create her milestone album Switched-On Bach (still not available on streaming, we'd add), as did Isao Tomita with Snowflakes are Dancing.

