Moog's (NYSE:MOG.A) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Moog:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = US$279m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$843m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Moog has an ROCE of 9.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Moog compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Moog here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Moog, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Moog in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Moog isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And with the stock having returned a mere 39% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Moog does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Moog that you might be interested in.

