Moogsoft Achieves AWS Cloud Operations Competency

AIOps leader announces distinction in Monitoring and Observability and Operations Management categories

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moogsoft , the AIOps pioneer, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in the Monitoring and Observability and Operations Management categories. The new AWS Cloud Operations Competency allows customers to select validated AWS Partners who offer comprehensive solutions with an integrated approach across all five solution areas of Cloud Operations: Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, Compliance and Auditing, and Operations Management. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, Moogsoft has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end Cloud Operations.

IT Operations are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications. Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI during in their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations.

The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. Moogsoft follows AWS best practices and has proven experience.

Story continues

Monitoring and Observability — AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers use observability services to understand what is happening across their technology stack at any time, leveraging AWS-native services, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), and open-source solutions. With validated AWS Partners, customers can get an end-to-end view into events in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. They also gain insights into the behavior, performance, and health of their systems to reduce time to detect and resolve issues.





Operations Management — AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers plan and build centralized operations management of their infrastructure and workloads on AWS, on-premises, in hybrid environments, and at the edge. AWS Partners help customers leverage automation, built-in best practices, and integrations with their existing IT Service Management (ITSM) and third-party tools, and processes. Additionally, AWS Partners can help customers meet their needs for 1/ Configuration Management, 2/Change Management 3/ Session management 4/ Incident management, 5/ Node management and 6/AIOps.

"Moogsoft is proud to achieve the AWS Cloud Operations Competency," said Phil Tee, CEO and Co-Founder of Moogsoft. "We are committed to assisting our customers attain maximum availability and create robust digital experiences; this achievement reflects that dedication. By leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides, the Moogsoft team has helped hundreds of organizations meet and exceed their business transformation goals."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

"What Moogsoft offers in terms of its technology goes far beyond what other vendors make available." – Production Operations Software Engineer, Yahoo

For more information about Moogsoft and its recent achievements, please visit www.moogsoft.com/blog .

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft is an AI-driven observability leader that provides intelligent monitoring solutions for smart DevOps. Moogsoft delivers the most advanced cloud-native, self-service platform for software engineers, developers, and operators to instantly see everything, know what's wrong and fix things faster. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 140 customers worldwide

including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, SAP SuccessFactors, and Verizon Media. It has established strategic relationships with leading managed service providers and outsourcing organizations including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, HCL Technologies, TCS and Wipro.

Moogsoft® and the Moogsoft logo are proprietary trademarks of Moogsoft Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information about the Moogsoft Observability Cloud and its customers' success, visit www.moogsoft.com/blog .

Media Contact

Kelsey O'Shaughnessy

BLASTmedia for Moogsoft

317-806-1900

moogsoft@blastmedia.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moogsoft-achieves-aws-cloud-operations-competency-301792071.html

SOURCE Moogsoft