Moomoo Attends 2022 BMYG Investment Forum to Share Investing Insights with Australian Investors Amid Recent Market Uncertainties

·3 min read
In this article:
  • FUTU

SYDNEY, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Holdings' flagship app moomoo, the next generation one-stop digital financial service platform, expanded its presence in Australia market by bringing together investing knowledge and experience to the community in 2022 BMYG Investment Forum.

BMYG Investment Forum is the signature annual event organized by BMYG Financial Group, an Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) licensed company providing wealth, fund and asset management to high-net-worth investors.

The 2022 BMYG Investment Forum is the inaugural seminar tour of major cities in Australia, including Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney, from 20 June to 30 June. Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd's Chief Operating Officer Toby Wong, together with other experts, were invited to share investing insights, global macroeconomic outlook, future market trends and investment strategies to more than 300 high-net-worth investors attending seminars.

Toby Wong delivered presentations titled "Riding the Change" to audience in the seminars on June 20 in Melbourne and June 30 in Sydney. He introduced the "investing cognitive triangle" theory in his speeches, encouraging investors to adjust their investing strategies in response to contemporary economic issues and market uncertainties, and take pertinent actions by making use of professional investing platforms like moomoo.

Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd’s Chief Operating Officer Toby Wong shares investing insights in the seminar of 2022 BMYG Investment Forum.
Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd’s Chief Operating Officer Toby Wong shares investing insights in the seminar of 2022 BMYG Investment Forum.

"Since its debut on March 8, moomoo keeps promoting responsible investing, helping all investors to gain easier investing experience and align their capital with their values through an affordable yet professional stock trading platform." Toby said.

"With its technological innovation and high-quality service, moomoo broke the information barrier by making professional data that used to be exclusive to institutions available to its users, such as free level 2 data and free daily short sale volume data, to name a few."

Additionally, investors have free access to best-in-class analytic tools that compare stock performance indicators on moomoo app, helping investors to seize investing opportunities and make smarter investing decisions.

Australian investors can now use moomoo to trade stocks and ETFs listed in Australia and US markets, and soon trading of Hong Kong SAR, China-A shares and Singapore markets will be available.

Investors can use moomoo platforms on PC, mobile and iPad with tools that can sync up on the three screens, which also makes investing easier as the professional investing tool is now in your pocket.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform created by Moomoo Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to the trading of stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with 18 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on the Nasdaq (symbol: FUTU).

For more information, please visit the moomoo official website at www.moomoo.com.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu") (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. Futu provides investing services – including stock trading and clearing, margin financing, wealth management, market data and information, and interactive social features for Hong Kong SAR, US and China Connect stocks – to individual investors through its proprietary one-stop digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo. Futu also provides Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) solutions and IPO distribution services through its enterprise service brand FUTU I&E, with a focus on providing employee stock ownership plans to corporate clients.

Futu aims to become an influential financial services platform globally, by building a complete financial technology ecosystem with the mission of "making investing easier and more collaborative." For more information about Futu Holdings, please visit the company's official website www.futuholdings.com

(PRNewsfoto/Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.)

 

SOURCE Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd.

