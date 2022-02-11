U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Moomoo Inc.'s affiliate to become the first full-service digital investment brokerage in Singapore, with approvals-in-principle for all SGX memberships

·3 min read

  • Moomoo Inc.'s affiliate in Singapore to become the first digital brokerage to receive approvals-in-principle for all Singapore Exchange ("SGX") memberships, with this feat achieved in less than a year since it entered the Singapore market.

  • Meanwhile, Moomoo Inc.'s affiliate in Singapore has also received the exempt financial adviser ("EFA") status under the Financial Advisers Act of Singapore ("FAA") and will be allowed to provide financial advisory services.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Inc.'s affiliate in Singapore announced that it has received approvals-in-principle for all of the SGX memberships, and has also separately received the approval to commence business as an EFA in the provision of financial advisory services on investment products, as well as the issuing or promoting of analyses and reports on them as defined by the FAA. It looks forward to ensuring the responsible delivery of such advice or recommendation to its investors.

These SGX qualifications are Clearing Member of The Central Depository (Pte) Ltd ("CDP") and Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), Trading Member of SGX-ST, Trading and Clearing Member of Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited ("SGX-DT "), and Depository Agent of CDP.

Moomoo Inc.'s affiliate set to become the first full-service digital investment brokerage in Singapore, with approvals-in-principle for all SGX memberships.

Moomoo can enjoy more efficient access to SGX's range of investment and risk management solutions as well as a wider pool of international investors. At the same time, the memberships will enhance security and efficiency for the execution of SG trades on the moomoo platform, which would especially support the settling of fast, multiple transactions.

Born in California, United States, moomoo enter the Singapore market in 2021. By evolving and localizing its offerings to cater to the Singapore market, moomoo has rapidly emerged as an inspiring and transformative tech-driven trading platform recognized by local investors. Its product experience and customer service have been praised by local customers. This unprecedented feat comes as the tech-driven moomoo platform sees strong reception in the local market since its introduction here, with Singapore investors actively using the comprehensive tools and resources on the app to make smarter investment decisions. They are highly engaged on the investment superapp - attending in-app investment-related events, browsing courses and news, as well as engaging within a vibrant community to discuss on diverse topics including their investing experiences and insights.

About Moomoo Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Moomoo Inc. is a company that offers a commission-free* professional trading app. With advanced research tools, free in-depth market data, and one of the most active online communities, moomoo empowers individual investors to trade like a pro. In the United States, securities are offered by Futu Inc., a licensed broker dealer regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Futu Inc is also a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information about moomoo, please visit the company's official website www.moomoo.com.

*Commission-free trading is available only to U.S. residents trading in the U.S. markets.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moomoo-incs-affiliate-to-become-the-first-full-service-digital-investment-brokerage-in-singapore-with-approvals-in-principle-for-all-sgx-memberships-301480496.html

SOURCE moomoo Inc.

