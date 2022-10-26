U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.25
    -35.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,796.00
    -81.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,490.75
    -222.75 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.91
    -0.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.10
    +2.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9959
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -1.39 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1455
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2520
    +0.2350 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,227.38
    +889.38 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.01
    +26.62 (+6.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,535.47
    +285.19 (+1.05%)
     

Moomoo Joins Hands with Make-A-Wish to Enrich Lives of The Children in Need

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading tech-driven financial services platform, moomoo, announced its partnership with Make-A-Wish International, the charity organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Left: Nancy Li, Strategic Investments &amp; Partnerships, Futu Holdings, Robin Xu, Group Senior Partner &amp; Senior Vice President Futu Holdings, moomoo, Apple Lee, Regional Director, APAC and Middle East at Make-A-Wish International and Anastasia LING, Vice Chairperson at Make-A-Wish Singapore
Left: Nancy Li, Strategic Investments & Partnerships, Futu Holdings, Robin Xu, Group Senior Partner & Senior Vice President Futu Holdings, moomoo, Apple Lee, Regional Director, APAC and Middle East at Make-A-Wish International and Anastasia LING, Vice Chairperson at Make-A-Wish Singapore

Moomoo and its parent company Futu Holdings (Nasdaq: FUTU) will share the power of wishes in the coming 12 months with their $200,000 donation, bringing joy and hope to eligible children from Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, USA and Australia.

Futu Holdings Senior Partner and Senior Vice President Robin Xu said, "This is a great honor for moomoo and Futu to collaborate with Make-A-Wish, helping children with critical illnesses realize their life-changing wishes. We sincerely hope our Wish Children and their families can feel the support and care from society through this collaboration, overcome their anxieties and successfully combat the diseases."

"As a Nasdaq-listed company, Futu holds a total of 51 licenses in various markets globally, and provides investment and wealth management services to almost 20 million users in over 200 countries and regions. Since inception, we have committed to diminishing entry barriers of financial markets for investors, transforming the investing experience with technological innovation, as well as empowering investors to realize their financial goals. While we are celebrating our memorable tenth anniversary, we would like to pass the goodwill on to the society and community. We will do the utmost to fulfill Futu and moomoo's corporate social responsibility, catering to the needs of various communities."

Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish® International said, "I am delighted that we are bringing our relationship with moomoo to the next level. At Make-A-Wish, our vision is to grant the wish of every eligible child. It is my sincere wish that we can continue our journey with moomoo so that we can go the extra mile for our Wish Children and collectively we can inspire new possibilities together!"

Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 32,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 18 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.)

 

SOURCE Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle and more

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared Afte

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Google misses on expectations as YouTube ad revenue comes up short

    Google parent Alphabet reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday, missing expectations on revenue.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Microsoft stock slammed by cloud-growth fears, taking Amazon down with it

    Microsoft Corp. shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company's cloud-computing growth hit a sudden deceleration and executives guided for holiday-season revenue to come in more than $2 billion lower than expectations.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Microsoft, Google Fall On Earnings; Market Rally Runs Up To Key Test

    The stock market rally ran up to a key test Tuesday. But tech futures tumbled late on Microsoft and. Google earnings.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.

  • Texas Instruments’ Forecast Signals Chip Demand Slump Is Spreading

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc., whose chips go into everything from home appliances to missiles, dropped as much as 6.1% in late trading after its quarterly forecast signaled that the semiconductor industry’s slump is spreading beyond computing and phones.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Clo

  • 3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends

    The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are they consistent over time without cuts or eliminations? Here are three REITs with the most reliable dividends that investors can count on through good times and bad: Feder

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 16.82% and 2.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?