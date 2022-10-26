U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,878.04
    +18.93 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,133.42
    +296.68 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,166.60
    -32.52 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.23
    +37.07 (+2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.94
    +2.62 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.20
    +16.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    19.54
    +0.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0066
    +0.0097 (+0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0070
    -0.1010 (-2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1599
    +0.0127 (+1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6120
    -1.4050 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,854.74
    +1,138.28 (+5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.59
    +17.00 (+3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Moomoo Partners with Make-A-Wish to Enrich Lives of The Children in Need

·3 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading tech-driven financial services platform, moomoo, announced its partnership with Make-A-Wish International, the charity organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Left: Nancy Li, Strategic Investments &amp; Partnerships, Futu Holdings, Robin Xu, Group Senior Partner &amp; Senior Vice President Futu Holdings, moomoo, Apple Lee, Regional Director, APAC and Middle East at Make-A-Wish International and Anastasia LING Vice Chairperson at Make-A-Wish Singapore
Left: Nancy Li, Strategic Investments & Partnerships, Futu Holdings, Robin Xu, Group Senior Partner & Senior Vice President Futu Holdings, moomoo, Apple Lee, Regional Director, APAC and Middle East at Make-A-Wish International and Anastasia LING Vice Chairperson at Make-A-Wish Singapore

Moomoo and its parent company Futu Holdings (Nasdaq: FUTU) will share the power of wishes in the coming 12 months with their $200,000 donation, bringing joy and hope to eligible children from Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, USA and Australia.

Futu Holdings Senior Partner and Senior Vice President Robin Xu said, "This is a great honor for moomoo and Futu to collaborate with Make-A-Wish, helping children with critical illnesses realize their life-changing wishes. We sincerely hope our Wish Children and their families can feel the support and care from society through this collaboration, overcome their anxieties and successfully combat the diseases."

"As a Nasdaq-listed company, Futu holds a total of 51 licenses in various markets globally, and provides investment and wealth management services to almost 20 million users in over 200 countries and regions. Since inception, we have committed to diminishing entry barriers of financial markets for investors, transforming the investing experience with technological innovation, as well as empowering investors to realize their financial goals. While we are celebrating our memorable tenth anniversary, we would like to pass the goodwill on to the society and community. We will do the utmost to fulfill Futu and moomoo's corporate social responsibility, catering to the needs of various communities."

Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish® International said, "I am delighted that we are bringing our relationship with moomoo to the next level. At Make-A-Wish, our vision is to grant the wish of every eligible child. It is my sincere wish that we can continue our journey with moomoo so that we can go the extra mile for our Wish Children and collectively we can inspire new possibilities together!"

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 32,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 18 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moomoo-partners-with-make-a-wish-to-enrich-lives-of-the-children-in-need-301659570.html

SOURCE Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • I Like Tesla, but I Dare Not Buy the Stock

    Tesla might have done well in the last few years, but investors should think twice before buying the stock today.

  • My Top Oil Major Stock to Buy in October

    There are a number of options in the oil major space, but this one mixes income, oil, natural gas, and clean energy in an attractive way.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Nothing's Holding These 2 Growth Stocks Back From Big Gains Wednesday

    It's natural to see the stock market pull back after a multiday rally, and that's exactly what happened on Wednesday. As some big giants in the tech world reported financial results that seemed to support the idea that there's an economic slowdown going on, major stock indexes were broadly lower, with the worst of the damage felt among companies most prone to macroeconomic pressures. Both Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) have had a history of generating extremely fast growth, and their share prices have held up better than many of their peers' during the bear market.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Tech Stock Down 40% You Should Buy in 2023

    The memory market's decline has sent shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) tumbling this year, but one analyst believes that the American semiconductor manufacturer could make a solid comeback in 2023 and deliver healthy gains to investors. With shares of the memory specialist down 40% in 2022 so far, Park believes that Micron stock presents an attractive risk-reward opportunity right now. The Loop Capital analyst acknowledges that the near-term weakness in the semiconductor space along with macroeconomic headwinds could weigh on the likes of Micron.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • 4 Charts You Need to See Before Buying SNDL

    Cannabis company SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is a growth-oriented business that many investors are hoping can generate great returns in the long run. The company's acquisition efforts and diversification into other businesses have made SNDL bigger and opened up more opportunities.

  • Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Stock Jumps 6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Shockwave Medical (SWAV) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.