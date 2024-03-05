To the moon: Cedar Park's Firefly Aerospace unveils Rocket Ranch, its new massive facility

Cedar Park-based Firefly Aerospace has unveiled its newly expanded "Rocket Ranch" facility, doubling the rocket company's Briggs facility.

The Rocket Ranch expansion, which brings the 92,000 square feet to 207,000 square feet, comes as the company grows its footprint in Central Texas in recent years. Currently, Firefly has more than 700 employees following rapid growth, and dozens of open jobs in a range of roles.

Firefly, which was founded in California in 2014 and moved to Cedar Park later that year, is part of a growing number of space-focused companies competing for government and commercial contracts, including Elon Musk's SpaceX, as the commercial-driven space race heats up.

The company has Central Texas facilities in Cedar Park, Leander and Briggs; and a facility in Cape Canaveral, Fla. It also launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Firefly makes a range of products, including rockets, in-space vehicles, such as its Blue Ghost lunar lander, which will be used later this year to bring equipment to the moon's surface, and several "space utility vehicles," named Elytra, a type of reusable, space-based vehicle designed to take cargo and other spacecraft out of low Earth orbit to distances as far away as the moon. The company is also working on a medium launch vehicle and a new rocket in partnership with defense and aerospace giant Northrop Grumman.

During the expansion's groundbreaking ceremony for Rocket Ranch's latest expansions, Firefly's CEO Bill Webber said the space business is tough, and the company aims to go as fast as it can go while balancing risks and reliability.

An employee holds a PlanetVac, a system that will collect and analyze surface samples on the moon, while in the clean room at Firefly Aerospace's headquarters and spacecraft production site in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

"We move fast at Firefly there was no question about it. But we don't have a choice, but to move fast," Webber said. "Our customers absolutely need what we build here. And what we test here. The national security mission that we are a part of in the United States demands it and the employees that are here wouldn't have it any other way."

He said Firefly's expansion will help allow it to quickly build, test and turn around its various products, something that is crucial as the company aims to launch its Alpha rocket four times this year and put a lunar lander on the moon.

What did Firefly expand at Rocket Ranch?

The new facility adds two test stands, state-of-the-art machinery and two new large-scale buildings that will be used for rocket, engine and in-space vehicle production, assembly and integration. Firefly said the new machinery is designed to produce rockets faster at significantly lower costs.

Firefly also said the space is designed to add three engine bays as production increases, and that the site also includes a higher thrust engine stand that's able to test the company's Miranda and Vira engines with up to 230,000 pounds of thrust, five times the load capacity of the company's current stands.

The new facility opening follows the partnership Firefly established with Northrop Grumman in 2022. Firefly said Rocket Ranch will support production of a medium launch vehicle the companies are co-developing, as well as an upgraded version of Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket. The expansion and upgrades make the building of such a vehicle possible, the company said.

"This facility is brand new. None of these parts will fit in our old building's doors," Clair Hawkins, director of structures at Firefly said of a portion of the company's new hardware. "A year ago, you would have been standing in dirt here right now. We like to hustle, we like to build fast, and building buildings is no different."

Will Coogan, chief engineer for Blue Ghost Lander, talks about the full scale model of Blue Ghost Mission 1, behind, while at Firefly Aerospace's headquarters and spacecraft production site in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Due to these expansions, Firefly is able to accommodate large machines and rockets the company otherwise would not have been able to house previously, including new robotic machines capable of rapidly laying carbon fiber to speed up the time it takes to build launch vehicles. The machinery takes over certain jobs that were previously done by hand, making it possible to turn tasks around in weeks.

Firefly keeps busy as it grows, prepares for missions

The growth comes amid a busy several years for the company, which has been working on government and commercial missions that will bring its customers more access to space in the coming years, including several moon missions starting this year. In 2021, the company first launched its flagship rocket, a 95-foot unmanned spacecraft called Alpha. In September of 2023, the company launched the Alpha rocket for the third time-ever, and successfully completed a mission for the U.S. Space Force with a record-breaking turnaround.

Firefly gained a new majority owner in 2022 – AE Industrial Partners – a private equity firm that acquired a majority stake. The private equity group bought out stock from then-majority shareholder, Max Polyakov, a Ukrainian, after national security concerns were raised.

In recent years, Firefly has also expanded its Cedar Park headquarters, adding a mezzanine designed to accommodate almost double the staff. The expansions come as Firefly works on several missions and vehicles related to launch, on-orbit and lunar missions.

Firefly has also received incentive deals to encourage its Central Texas growth. In 2021, Cedar Park City Council approved a 10-year economic development agreement worth $4.3 million if Firefly added 682 new jobs over the same period. At the time, Firefly said it planned to buy a 45,000-square-foot facility to accommodate its expansion and planned to quadruple its then-165-person workforce.

