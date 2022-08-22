Moon & Owl Marketing Launch New LASIK Client Website

Fort Worth, Aug. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas -

Moon & Owl Marketing recently launched a new LASIK surgery website for Tersigni Vision in Portland, Oregon.

The agency was enlisted by refractive surgeon Dr. Steven Tersigni to design a unique site for his new center, Tersigni Vision: A Modern LASIK and Vision Correction Boutique.

Tersigni Vision Website Design

Moon & Owl went through The LUCID Process™, a marketing and messaging strategy exercise, with the client before the site launched to discover Tersigni Vision's uniqueness in the Portland market. In tandem with Dr. Tersigni, the agency determined that the level of personalized patient care and the broadest spectrum of vision correction procedures were key differentiators.

"Because we had such a clear differentiation message, we made the site design reflect his practice's uniqueness. We liked that we could emphasize that Dr. Tersigni offers the broadest number of types of vision correction procedures in Portland because that is different than other practices," states Moon & Owl founder Jordan Fowler. "When all a practice offers is LASIK, patients are more limited. Either that practice won't be able to serve the patient, or they'll be squeezed into a LASIK procedure when perhaps another procedure would be a much better fit. In contrast, Tersigni Vision offers the full spectrum of leading-edge refractive procedures. That was exciting to us."

Moon & Owl wanted to use a high design aesthetic even on his interior pages to reflect the excellence patients will experience at every level of their encounter with Tersigni Vision. All the photos selected for use on the site are from the Oregon area, because the agency wanted a genuine Portlandian feel to the site, reflecting Dr. Tersigni's desire to invest in the community in which he lives.

In addition to the web design, Moon & Owl Marketing is providing Tersigni Vision with LASIK SEO services to enable practice growth. Moon & Owl is a leading marketing agency providing digital marketing services to several other LASIK and medical practices across the country, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, and Minneapolis.

